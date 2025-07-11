The highly anticipated 8th edition of Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 has concluded with unprecedented success at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, marking a transformative milestone in Africa's evolving leather industry.

Under the forward-thinking theme "Designing for Tomorrow," West Africa's largest leather exhibition attracted a remarkable turnout of makers, designers, investors, and industry stakeholders from across the continent over two groundbreaking days.

The weekend began with a Private Preview on June 27 at Balmoral Convention Centre, offering a relaxed atmosphere for exhibitors and special guests to connect, unwind, and prepare for the busy days ahead.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

The Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 was then formally opened by Toke Benson-Awoyinka , Honorable Commissioner for Arts and Tourism, who welcomed guests and reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s support for creative enterprise and cultural industries. Guests then enjoyed music, light finger foods, and ambient networking while brands finalized their booth set-up.

In attendance were notable dignitaries, including Fegho John Umunubo , Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria (Office of the Vice President) on Digital and Creative Economy, Ibukun Awosika , Founder/CEO of The Chair Centre Group and Non-Executive Director at Cadbury Nigeria Plc , Bola Adesola , Senior Vice-Chairman at Standard Chartered Bank Group, all of whom have been champions of enterprise, leadership, and innovation on the continent.

The Fair opened its doors to a world of leather, legacy, and limitless creativity, further underscored by the presence of the Honourable Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe , who represented the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu .

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of the Governor, Hon. Ajigbotafe shared: “Our administration remains unwavering in its commitment to transforming the leather industry through innovation, sustainable practices, and economic diversification. We will continue to support initiatives like the Lagos Leather Fair that empower entrepreneurs, promote local industries, and position Lagos as a hub of creativity and industrial excellence.”

The first day established LLF's commitment to capacity building and practical empowerment through a comprehensive program of knowledge-sharing sessions. Scott C. Eneje , of Digivo , facilitated a hands-on workshop titled "Digital Tools for Leather Creatives," providing participants with actionable insights on leveraging technology to enhance design, streamline production, and increase brand visibility.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

Femi Olayebi on the Runway

The second day elevated the fair's impact through sessions focused on critical business fundamentals. The opening workshop, "Mastering the Art of Winning Grants," delivered by Olugbenga Ogunbowale , the Grant Master , revealed the staggering reality facing African creatives, and emphasised major challenges in funding applications such as self-doubt, poorly written pitches and the fear of rejection. African SMEs face a $331 billion funding shortfall, with the continent capturing just 2.9% of global creative funding – a mere $58 billion out of a $2 trillion market.

The panel conversation "The Art of Pricing: Cost vs Craft" addressed one of the most nuanced challenges in the African fashion economy. The panel featured Adegboyega Adebanjo , Lead Advisor , Amethyst and Ashlar Advisory, Ifeyinwa Azubike , Creative Director, The Lady Maker , and Kanyisade Ademuson Creative Director, Seventh Space . Key insights included Kanyisade Ademuson's powerful statement: “Nigerian’ doesn’t mean cheaper. If the quality is there, price with pride. If not, wait until it is.” He added, “You can’t price effectively without understanding every touchpoint of your product’s journey from materials to your business operations.” - emphasizing the importance of understanding every touchpoint of a product's journey from materials to business operations.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

An intimate fireside chat with designer Mark Odiete , Founder, Trax Apparel provided insights into building authentic brands with international appeal while maintaining African identity. In his talk "Making it on My Own Terms," Odiete emphasized: "You don't just build a brand — you build trust. That trust must exist within your team, your customers, and most importantly, in yourself."

The Leather Installation, an annual feature of LLF, and a dedicated space showcasing stand-out pieces from selected brands, and the magic and the versatility of leather, was beautifully curated by Kanyinsade Ademuson of Seventh Space.

The Maker's Bench, active across both days, offered visitors a hands-on space to learn leathercraft basics from experienced leather experts - Otejiri Ejumabone, founder, HankerandReech and Benjamin Ohepo of Ohepo Leather Craft, reinforcing LLF’s role as a living ecosystem for skills development.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

The dedicated Leather Installation, beautifully curated by Kanyinsade Ademuson of Seventh Space, showcased the magic and versatility of the material.

Throughout the two Fair days, Schullzz curated a live playlist that underscored the fair’s vibrant energy and innovation.

The event was gracefully hosted by Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa, popularly known as Ronny G.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

The Fair concluded with the prestigious LLF Awards ceremony, celebrating trailblazers setting new standards in African leather excellence. Awards were presented in partnership with sponsors, with honorees including:

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

Presented by: Fegho Umunubo , Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Digital and Creative Economy

Additionally, Wema Bank, represented by Ayodele Olojede , Divisional Head, Retail & SME and Tunde Mabawonku , Executive Director, Retail & Digital Business presented cheques of ₦1,000,000 each to three standout leatherpreneurs: EwaOluwa Morenikeji of House of Ewa LTD , Joy Fache James of Paciencia, and Fatima Yusuf of House of Zibima .

Throughout, the exhibition hall remained a hive of creativity and commerce. Attendees engaged directly with brand founders, shopped for unique leather pieces, and witnessed fashion showcases that celebrated the versatility and artistic excellence of African design. From timeless classics to contemporary innovation, the event offered an inspiring look at how leather continues to evolve in the hands of African creatives.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

In her closing remarks, Femi Olayebi , Convener of Lagos Leather Fair and Creative Director of FemiHandbags , shared: “LLF has grown from a small spark to a full-blown movement,” she said. “And it's thanks to everyone in this room. We are shaping a future for African leather that is bold, brilliant, and ours. LLF 2026 will be even more ambitious, and I can’t wait to welcome you again next year.”

Since its groundbreaking launch in 2017, LLF has evolved beyond an annual event into a powerful catalyst for innovation, market expansion, and international recognition of African leather brands. The fair continues to transform into a year-round force for change, leveraging strategic partnerships to tackling critical industry challenges including raw material access, supply chain efficiency, financing, global market ambitions, and cutting-edge technology adoption.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

As Lagos Leather Fair continues to redefine what's possible for Africa's leather industry, it stands as more than just an exhibition but a movement committed to unlocking the continent's creative and commercial potential through leather excellence.

For sponsorship opportunities or participation details info@lagosleatherfair.com , and for media inquiries, yd@yettyd.com, For more information, visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com or follow @lagosleatherfair on Instagram.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

About Lagos Leather Fair

Lagos Leather Fair is Africa's premier leather industry event, bringing together artisans, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders to celebrate excellence, foster innovation, and drive growth in the continental leather sector. The event serves as a crucial platform for networking, learning, and showcasing the finest in African leather craftsmanship.

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

Lagos Leather Fair - LLF2025 concludes with resounding success as Africa's premier leather industry revolution takes center stage

_---_