Kanekalon™ Gem Braid Adorns At The 2025 NASHCO National Hair Creativity Competition

Celebrating artistry, innovation, and the beauty of African hair culture.

The 2025 NASHCO National Hair Creativity Competition kicked off in grand style, and this year, it was all about brilliance, literally. Adorning the hands of the nation’s most creative hairstylists was Kanekalon™ and X-Pression’s Genz Millennium latest sensation: the X-Pression GEM Braid, an innovative product redefining beauty standard for the now generation.

This innovative product is known for its lightweight feel, soft texture, flame-retardant safety, and water-repellent “wash-and-go” innovation, GEM Braid was the star of the show as stylists from six states namely, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Delta, Rivers, and Abia transformed braiding into a competitive art form.

Kanekalon™ and X - Pression braid product, Genz Millennium - GEM BRAID famous for its light-weight, soft texture, flame retardant, quick-drying when immersed in hot water, and easy to braid adorned the first phase of 2025 NASHCO Hair Creativity Competition that just concluded in six states with hair stylists from different states proving their mastery of the craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Legacy of Quality, A Culture of Creativity

Kaneka Corporation, the world’s leading Japanese quality synthetic fiber manufacturer of Kanekalon, has been setting the standard for beauty and confidence since 1957 with over 35 years of presence in Africa and operations spanning 48 Sub-Saharan countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Kenya, and Tanzania.

The competition provided the perfect stage for Kanekalon™ to once again demonstrate why it remains the fiber of choice for Africa’s top stylists and beauty professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empowering Stylists, Extending Stories

Kanekalon™ dynamic team, Kwarteng, Charlotte, Barbara, and Mary Sia inspired participants through educational and skill-building sessions, teaching NASHCO members the art of business growth within the hair industry.

They also demonstrated the fiber’s distinct performance qualities, bringing to life the brand’s powerful slogan: “Kanekalon™ — Extend Your Story.”

GEM Braid Shines as X-Pression Champions Innovation and Artistry at the National Hair Creativity Competition.

In a dazzling display of artistry and innovation, X-Pression’s GEM Braid took center stage at the National Hair Creativity Competition, captivating stylists and audiences alike across the South West, South, and South East regions of Nigeria.

Representing the brand’s commitment to redefining beauty through science and style, X-Pression’s team, Afolabi Aduragbemi, Kabir Afunso, and Raphael Oluwafemi inspired participants with hands-on demonstrations and expert insights into the remarkable features and product offerings such as of GEM Braid, Kanekalon™ functional fibre innovation under the X-Pression label.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Innovation Meets Everyday Beauty

Stylists were introduced to the product’s groundbreaking qualities being its lightweight feel, soft texture for comfort, flame-retardant, and water-repellency that performs beautifully even during swimming or rainy weather. The “hot-water set and fast-dry” Wash-and-Go effect particularly impressed contestants, making GEM Braid a go-to choice for both professional stylists and everyday users seeking style convenience without compromising on quality.

More than just a product showcase, the session underscored X-Pression’s mission to combine innovation, authenticity, and affordability giving consumers premium-quality hair solutions while empowering stylists with tools that elevate their craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kanekalon™ and Partners Powering Creativity Nationwide

The event, proudly sponsored by Kanekalon™ in partnership with X-Pression and AH&B Magazine, was hosted under the leadership of NASHCO National President, Evangelist Angela Abike, alongside state executives.

The competition’s first phase spanned six states — Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Delta, Rivers, and Abia uniting thousands of stylists under one goal: to celebrate skill, creativity, and the artistry of African hair design.

In her remarks, Evangelist Abike encouraged participants to seize the learning and networking opportunities the platform offered, emphasizing that the collaboration between Kanekalon™, X-Pression, and NASHCO represents a bridge between talent development and industry transformation.

GEM Braid as the Canvas for Creativity

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the competition, stylists used Genz Millennium GEM Braid as their creative medium, producing show-stopping looks that merged tradition with modern innovation. From intricately woven updos to avant-garde cultural interpretations, each style demonstrated not only the fiber’s versatility but also the limitless imagination of Nigeria’s hairstyling talent.

Contestants were judged on Model Presentation, Time Management, Creativity & Innovation, Technical Skills & Precision, Durability & Finish, and overall impact with the top two finalists from each state advancing to the grand finale.

Each performance reaffirmed the same truth: when technology meets creativity, artistry knows no bounds.

Celebrating Brilliance: GEM Braid Takes Center Stage as State Champions Emerge in the Kanekalon™ National Hair Creativity Competition

The first phase of the Kanekalon™ -sponsored National Hair Creativity Competition concluded with flair, passion, and artistic brilliance as the top hairstylists across six Nigerian states showcased their creativity using X-Pression’s Genz Millennium GEM Braid as their signature material.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each competition round culminated in the selection of two outstanding finalists per state, with winners whose artistry stood out through precision, innovation, and expressive storytelling all woven from the strands of GEM Braid’s superior fiber technology.

State Champions Who Stole the Spotlight

The competition saw vibrant displays of mastery and imagination, producing remarkable winners whose creations blended traditional elegance with modern design sensibilities:

Osun State: Odekhiran Hope (Model, Ife East), Sherifat Muideen (Model, Ife East), and Alabi Elizabeth (Stylist, Ife East) a team that captivated judges with intricate symmetry and cultural storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State: Faniyi Bukola emerged as the overall winner, with Bukola Chikozie taking second place and Adedute Iyanu securing third each delivering bold, contemporary interpretations of classic braiding forms.

Ekiti State: Ibrahim Nana claimed 1st place and overall winner, followed by Ababio Bunmi (2nd) and Olasode Oluwaseun (3rd), impressing audiences with sculptural braids that fused texture, precision, and flair.

Delta State: Angela Roach won 1st position, Eguono Onokowhomorou came 2nd, and Ifeoma Aghaebe placed 3rd each presentation a testament to artistic passion and professional excellence.

Rivers State: The competition reached a crescendo as Peace Micheal took 1st place, Chizoba Joyce Benjamin came 2nd, and Eziaha Princess placed 3rd, with breathtaking designs that reflected cultural depth and creative vision.

Abia State: Esther Emmanuel emerged as the overall winner, while Abigail Gold and Mary Kalu earned 2nd and 3rd places respectively, rounding off the first phase with inspired works of elegance and sophistication.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Journey of Skill, Passion, and Purpose

Each regional contest served as a vivid expression of artistry under pressure, as stylists transformed raw fiber into statements of identity, innovation, and excellence. From intricate braided architectures to avant-garde runway creations, the competitions reflected Nigeria’s vibrant hair culture a beautiful fusion of heritage and contemporary artistry.

For the state winners, this victory marks more than an award it’s a career-defining milestone and a national recognition of their talent and perseverance. Their success embodies the essence of the Kanekalon™ brand philosophy: “Kanekalon™ — Extend Your Story.”

The Road Ahead: Phase Two Promises Even Greater Impact

ADVERTISEMENT

With the first phase concluded, anticipation now builds toward the second phase of the NASHCO Hair Creativity Competition, set to run from October 16th to November 4th, 2025. This next stage promises to be a grand showcase of innovation, beauty, and empowerment, spotlighting Nigeria’s finest stylists as they elevate artistry into legacy.

More than a competition, the journey celebrates the evolution of African hair fashion, a space where tradition meets technology, and where every braid tells a story of creativity, culture, and confidence.

By:- Shakespeare Media