Kaima Muoghalu Shines Among Top 10 Young Talents at Iwalewa Art Gallery’s Children’s Art Showcase

If you haven’t been paying attention to Nigeria’s emerging young art scene, Kaima Muoghalu is a name you’ll soon remember. At just nine years old, the budding visual artist has been selected as one of the Top 10 finalists for the 5th Annual Children’s Art Exhibition: “Vision of Colors 2025,” organized by HeartyArts Centre and set to hold at Iwalewa Art Gallery, Lagos, on November 15, 2025.

More than just a showcase of youthful creativity, Kaima’s work celebrates imagination, vibrancy, and the storytelling power of color. Her bold, expressive compositions; inspired by nature, childhood wonder, and everyday experiences; offer a refreshing perspective on contemporary art through the eyes of a young Nigerian talent.

The exhibition, Vision of Colors 2025, highlights the importance of nurturing early creativity and giving young artists a stage to grow. Kaima’s selection among the Top 10 finalists reflects a rising generation of child creatives who are shaping the future of Nigeria’s art landscape with authenticity and confidence.

Kaima’s work captures innocence, confidence, and curiosity — the heart of this year’s theme.

This marks Kaima’s first-ever public exhibition, a major milestone in her blossoming artistic journey. Her use of rich color, imaginative concepts, and intuitive storytelling positions her as one of the most exciting young talents to watch.

Supporters and art lovers can follow Kaima’s journey on Instagram @ArtByKaima, where she shares her creative process, inspirations, and behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the exhibition. Audiences will get a front-row seat to the development of a young artist already making her mark in Nigeria’s creative space.

Exhibition Details

Date: November 15, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM

Venue: Iwalewa Art Gallery, Lagos

About the Artist

Kaima Muoghalu – Young Visual Artist & Vision of Colors 2025 Finalist Kaima is a young Nigerian artist whose work blends imagination, nature, and bold color expressions. Her debut exhibition marks a promising step into Nigeria’s expanding creative and artistic community.

About HeartyArts Centre

HeartyArts Centre is dedicated to nurturing young artistic talents across Nigeria, offering platforms for children to explore creativity, build confidence, and connect with both local and international art ecosystems.