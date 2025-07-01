5 major highlights from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding

If you've been active on social media this past weekend, you must have stumbled on a video showing a few guests at the highly-anticipated wedding of Amazon's billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos and former journalist, Lauren Sanchez.

The wedding, which took place over the last weekend, is currently one of the most-talked about across social media.

While there were a lot of highlights in all, let's look at five of them that definitely stood out.

1. Sanchez's custom wedding gown

Even though she changed into other outfits later on, her wedding gown was a custom Dolce & Gabbana design that was a year and a half in the making.

Unveiled exclusively on a Vogue digital cover immediately after the ceremony, Sanchez shared with the Vogue team that the original concept for the dress came about over dinner with Dolce in New York.

Sanchez revealed that the design took a year and a half to make. [Tierney Gearon/Vogue]

“It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,’” she recalled.

The high-necked lace corseted gown had 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons dotting the front.

2. Her other outfits

Again, still on the bride.

According to Vogue, Sánchez changed twice more throughout the night on Friday: first into a sweetheart-neck gown inspired by the 1946 film 'Gilda' for the wedding dinner, then into an Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress embellished with 175,000 crystals.

When the couple were on a boat to the Arsenale (a former historic shipyard) where they ended their wedding extravaganza on Saturday, Sanchez wore a pale pink gown later confirmed by Vogue to be custom Atelier Versace.

3. The secretive wedding ceremony

Bezos and Sanchez exchanged vows in a private ceremony on Friday. It ended quietly, save for the Vogue digital cover offering a first look at the bride's gown.

Even the high-profile guests and celebrities did not slip up once on social media as they participated in the weekend's events.

4. The protests

Demonstrators hit the streets to protest against the perceived takeover of their city by the wealthiest people in the world.

A massive banner was sighted earlier last week in Piazza San Marco featuring an image of Bezos laughing with an accompanying note: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax.”

About 300 activists from the “No Space for Bezos” campaign also gathered in the square near Rialto Bridge, according to The New York Times, to organise a series of protests the week of the wedding.

They were protesting against the couple's purported plans for the reception to take place at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a former charity turned events hall.

5. The star-studded guests

Oprah Winfrey on her way for the final event on Saturday. [Luigi Costantini/AP]

The guest list of about 200 wasn't revealed to the public. But star appearances came from pop icons, media figures, tech leaders, actors, and athletes.

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner headed to the Saturday's finale event. [Luigi Costantini/AP]

The Kardashian-Jenner family, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, and Usher were all captured on camera.

Usher and other guests pictured. [Luigi Costantini/AP]