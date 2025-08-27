If you could lose 15kg in six weeks but had to abstain from eating solid food the entire time, would you do it?

In today’s world, where fat-shaming is rampant, quick-fix weight-loss solutions will always find eager buyers. From slimming teas and fad diets, including keto, to drugs such as Ozempic and even drastic methods like jaw wiring, many people are willing to try almost anything to feel “normal” or comfortable in their own skin.

But how much of this is genuine self-care, and how much is sheer desperation? Where do we draw the line?

Take jaw wiring, for example. At first, it sounds extreme, until you hear someone who has done it say, “Extreme, yeah, but I’d do it again and again. I’m happier than ever!”

That statement alone forces us to pause. How do you judge a decision like that? The same person also admits: “You cannot open your mouth, cannot speak properly, yawning is painful, you can only take liquids. And ohhh, it’s extremely painful. I cried a lot 😂😭😭.”

For six weeks, she lived on Ewedu and Indomie water, barely able to brush her teeth properly!

Clearly, she knew the risks, weighed them, and still went ahead. For her, it was worth it. And perhaps that’s the point, it’s a personal choice. But in the wider context of society, choices like these don’t exist in isolation. When shared publicly, they can influence others, especially those struggling with body image and desperate for quick fixes. That’s why conversations like this matter.

So, let’s step back and truly understand what jaw wiring entails. Its risks, its impact, and whether the short-term results are worth the long-term cost. To shed more light, we spoke with Dr. Farouk Adebiyi Kolawole, a Dentist, Oral Health Influencer, Advocate, and Founder of Smile Royale Dental Home. Here’s what he had to say when we asked him some important questions.

What is jaw wiring, and in what cases is it recommended?

Jaw wiring is a procedure in which the jaw is immobilised to restrict movement for a period of time to maintain correct alignment until the bone heals. It is typically done for patients with fractures in the jawbones to support proper healing. It is also referred to as maxillomandibular fixation (MMF).

Jaw wiring for weight loss: What risks or complications should patients be aware of?

The practice of jaw wiring for weight loss is not recommended due to its risks and limited long-term effectiveness. Patients should be aware of the following complications:

Oral Health and Hygiene Challenges : Because the jaws are immobilised, access to the teeth and gums is significantly limited. This restriction increases the risk of dental decay, gum disease, and halitosis (bad breath) due to the accumulation of plaque, bacteria, and food debris in the oral cavity.

Muscle Wasting : Prolonged immobilisation of the jaw can lead to weakening and wasting of the jaw muscles, making normal function more difficult once the wires are removed.

Nutritional Deficiencies : A liquid-only diet can result in inadequate intake of essential nutrients, leading to fatigue, weakness, and other health problems if not carefully managed.

Difficulty in Emergencies: With the jaws wired shut, patients are at risk in situations where vomiting or choking occurs, as they cannot easily open their mouths.

Because of these risks, jaw wiring for weight loss is considered unsafe and outdated.

On a scale of 1-10, how painful is this procedure for patients?

On a pain scale of 0–10, jaw wiring for fracture management is often described as around 8, given the level of discomfort and stress involved. In contrast, when jaw wiring is carried out for weight-loss purposes (a practice that is not recommended), the level of pain and discomfort is generally lower, around 6, since the jaw is not being fixed for fracture stabilisation.

As a doctor, what is your personal opinion on Jaw wiring? Would you ever advise anyone to do it for weight loss purposes?

As a doctor, oral health advocate, and influencer, I consider jaw wiring for weight loss to be a harsh and ineffective approach. It may result in temporary weight reduction, but it does not address the underlying causes of weight gain, which is why I do not recommend it.

Instead, individuals struggling with weight management should seek guidance from an endocrinologist or a registered dietitian/nutritionist, who can provide safe, evidence-based, and sustainable solutions tailored to their needs.

In conclusion, Dr. Farouk emphasises that jaw wiring fails to tackle the root causes of weight gain, which is why most patients quickly regain the weight once the wires are removed. Given the risks, the procedure is now seen as unsafe and outdated, with modern medical guidelines strongly advising against it. Knowing this, are you convinced it’s worth the risk?