Jameson City Takeover Enugu: A night to remember

Jameson took over Enugu, and the city responded with unstoppable energy! On March 1, 2025, ShopRite Polo Park Mall became the heartbeat of music, culture, and smooth whiskey as the Jameson City Takeover delivered an unforgettable night of pure vibes.

From start to finish, it was all about good times, bold fashion, and unfiltered moments. The night came alive with electrifying performances from Blaqbonez, Slow Dogg, Zyno, Loopy, Youngest, and Bigswag, while DJ TGarbs kept the tempo high with back-to-back bangers. With Jameson cocktails in hand, attendees soaked in the energy, creating memories that will last long after the music stops.

From street-style fashion to immersive brand experiences, the night was a perfect blend of music, culture, and effortless fun—a true reflection of Jameson’s spirit.

Missed the experience? Don’t worry—you can still relive the best moments! Watch our exclusive recap video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHfrsrYNFO1/

The #JamesonCityTakeover movement is far from over. Stay locked in with @JamesonNGR to find out which city is next.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.