Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the late elder statesman and former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has forbidden his young widow, Frances Chinonyerem Enwerem, from remarrying in his final will.

Iwuanyanwu was married to his first wife, Lady Eudora Nnenna Ozinyereaku Iwuanyanwu, for over 40 years until the latter passed on August 28, 2011.

In 2013, the late businessman and politician married the 26-year-old Frances. He was 72 at the time. Iwuanyanwu died on July 25, 2024, at 82.

Meanwhile, his last will has been made public on June 16, 2025, almost a year after his demise,

The will, read to the family by Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN), detailed how Iwuanyanwu’s estate will be shared among his immediate family and chosen beneficiaries.

The late business mogul bequeathed to Frances the iconic ‘Legacy House’ on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri. However, she is expressly forbidden from selling the property.

In addition to the residence, Frances also gains ownership of Magil Furniture—a business previously run by Iwuanyanwu’s late first wife, Eudora. The widow also inherits partial stakes in real estate assets in Orji, Works Layout, and Naze, all in Imo State.

Interestingly, the will stipulates that Frances will automatically forfeit all these inheritances if she chooses to remarry. The couple’s son is granted ownership of the family’s Abuja residence.

Meanwhile, Iwuanyanwu ordered the sale of the London property with the proceeds distributed as follows: 60% for the education of Iwuanyanwu’s youngest son, 30% to his first son, Jide, and 10% to Ezinne, the current occupant, to support her relocation.

The businessman also directed that the ‘Glass House’ near the Owerri flyover be transformed into a public trust and the constitution of an independent board to oversee the property’s use for charitable and community-focused initiatives.