No godfathers, no connections: Balami’s life story speaks to struggling Nigerian youths

For many Nigerian youths battling unemployment, lack of connections, and the daily grind of survival, hope often feels like a luxury.

But Isaac Balami, an aviator and entrepreneur who just turned 41, believes his life story proves otherwise. Balami grew up in Borno without wealth, influence, or “godfathers,” yet he rose to become an airline boss and youth advocate.

Reflecting on his journey in a message on his X handle, he said his struggles should inspire young Nigerians not to surrender their dreams.

“I started in aviation without a godfather, no resources, no connection. I had only faith and determination. It wasn’t a smooth ride but I was consistent, marrying my vision with tenacity,” he wrote.

For him, turning 41 is more than just a personal milestone. It is a moment of reflection on what it means to survive in a country where the odds are stacked against ordinary people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Birthdays for me are not about fanfare but reflection, gratitude, and renewing our commitment to life’s journey,” he said.

Balami insists that setbacks can serve as launchpads rather than barriers.

“Challenges are not roadblocks; they are runways. Use them to take off,” he advised, urging young people to see opportunities even in hardship.

His passion for lifting others is evident in his investments in education and aviation training, where he has supported 160 young Nigerians to begin their careers. For him, that remains his greatest joy.

But beyond his personal story, Balami’s message is a mirror for millions of youths frustrated by unemployment, economic hardship, and disillusionment. His words attempt to shift the narrative: that resilience and self-belief are tools to navigate a tough environment.

ADVERTISEMENT