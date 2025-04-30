NUC grants operating licence to Nigeria’s 1st aeronautic university

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially issued a license to Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Nigeria’s first university dedicated to aeronautic studies.

The development marks the end of a four-year wait and ushers in a new era for aviation education in the country.

The approval, recently granted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a Federal Executive Council meeting, has sparked nationwide celebrations, especially among young Nigerians who have benefited from the philanthropic efforts of the university's founder, Comrade Isaac Balami.

During the license presentation in Abuja on Wednesday, April 30, NUC Executive Secretary Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu praised the commitment of the university's promoters, describing the moment as "a new chapter in a collective effort for better education in Nigeria."

He urged the new institutions to prioritise national development and maintain professionalism.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, echoed the sentiment, calling on proprietors of all newly approved universities to ensure that quality education is delivered.

“Protect the integrity of your partnerships and give Nigerians the education they deserve,” he advised.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the license, Balami lauded President Tinubu for ending the prolonged delay.

“This could only happen under a man who places a premium on education. Success can only be delayed, not denied,” he said

Balami, who also runs 7Star Global Hangar, one of Nigeria’s largest aircraft maintenance firms, emphasised the significance of the university’s launch.

“We assure Nigerians that with the takeoff of our university, the first made-in-Nigeria plane will soon take off.”

The university’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Jemitola, added, “With my global military aviation background, I believe big things are about to happen in Nigeria’s aviation sector.”

Meanwhile, international interest is already building. Alvin Atsegwasi, representing 88 foreign student recruitment agents, confirmed inquiries from European and American parents.