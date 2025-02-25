Starch, a popular Nigerian swallow, is a staple dish in the South-South region, often paired with Banga soup, Owho soup, and other traditional delicacies.

Starch is a type of swallow made from processed cassava. Unlike other cassava-based swallows like fufu and garri, starch is unique in its elasticity and bright yellow color, often achieved by adding palm oil during preparation.

How Nigerian Starch Is Made:

Harvesting and Peeling - Fresh cassava tubers are harvested from the farm. The tubers are peeled to remove the outer brown skin and inner pinkish layer, leaving only the white flesh.

Washing and Grating - The peeled cassava is thoroughly washed to remove dirt and sand. It is then grated or crushed into a fine pulp using a mechanical grater or a traditional mortar and pestle.

Soaking and Fermentation - The grated cassava pulp is placed in a large bowl or container filled with clean water. It is left to soak and ferment for 3 to 5 days. Fermentation helps break down the cassava, making it easier to extract the starch.

Starch Extraction - After fermentation, the cassava pulp is sieved using a fine mesh or cloth to separate the liquid starch from the fiber. The liquid starch is collected in a large container, while the fiber is discarded or used for animal feed.

Settling and Drying - The extracted starch water is left undisturbed for a few hours to a day so the starch can settle at the bottom. The clear water is carefully drained off, leaving behind the thick starch paste. The starch is then sun-dried or air-dried into a powdery form for storage, or it can be used immediately.

Is Starch Safe For Consumption?

Yes. Starch is safe to consume however it is primarily a carbohydrate-based food, providing energy to the body. It is relatively low in protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making it a poor standalone nutritional choice.

Nutritional Breakdown of Starch (Per 100g):

Carbohydrates – 80-90%

Protein – Less than 1%

Fiber – Low

Fats – Less than 1%

People who consume starch regularly should balance their diet with nutrient-rich soups like Banga, which contains palm fruit extract rich in vitamins A and E, as well as proteins from fish and meat.

Is There A Difference Between Edible Starch And Laundry Starch?

Yes. Edible starch is made from cassava, while laundry starch can be derived from corn or other plant sources. Edible starch is naturally processed and sometimes mixed with palm oil to enhance its color and taste but laundry starch undergoes chemical processing and may contain additives or preservatives that are not meant for consumption.

When cooked, edible starch has a yellowish color and a stretchy, smooth texture while laundry starch usually appears as a white powder or liquid, meant for fabric application.

If you’re consuming starch, always ensure it is properly processed cassava starch meant for food and not the type used for clothing. Have you ever tried starch? If so, did you enjoy it?