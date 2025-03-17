Is NYSC silencing Corps Members? What the bye-laws say about calling out the government

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is back in the spotlight, and this time, it’s not because of underfunded camps or insufficient allawee. A corps member recently called out President Tinubu’s government, and NYSC officials allegedly threatened her, demanding she delete the video. This has caused heated debates on social media and it begs the question: does NYSC law actually forbid corps members from criticising the government, or is this just an intimidation tactic?

What the NYSC bye-laws say about criticising the government First things first, there is no specific section in the NYSC Bye-Laws that outright bans corps members from calling out the government. However, there’s a clause that indirectly regulates how corps members can express themselves publicly. According to Section 3 (i) of the NYSC Bye-Laws Code of Conduct (2011),

"Any member who addresses the press on any policy issue without the written consent of the State Coordinator shall be tried by the Camp Court and, if found guilty, be liable to extension of service for thirty (30) days on half pay."

This means that if a corps member wants to make a public statement, especially one criticising government policies, they are technically supposed to get clearance from NYSC officials first. This is one of the vague rules that NYSC officials often use to silence corps members when they speak out.

But does this mean you cannot post your opinions online? Not necessarily. The law was likely referring to official press engagements, not personal social media posts. The issue here is interpretation; NYSC tends to see social media as an extension of the "press," while others argue that personal accounts don’t count.

Does this violate free speech?

Now, let’s talk about the Nigerian Constitution. Section 39 (1) of the 1999 Constitution guarantees freedom of expression:

"Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference."

Legally speaking, this means no NYSC rule can completely override a corps member’s constitutional right to speak freely. However, NYSC is a government-controlled institution, so it often imposes restrictions similar to those seen in the civil service. But there’s a loophole: Corps members are not civil servants! They are temporary workers undergoing national service. This means they do not fall under the same rules that bind government employees. That being said, is NYSC legally justified in punishing corps members for criticising the government? Not really. It’s more of an institutional imposition than an actual law.

Here’s our takeaway There’s no clear law stopping corps members from criticising the government. Social media posts are a grey area, but NYSC treats them like press engagements. The Constitution guarantees free speech, so any disciplinary action against corps members for voicing concerns could be challenged legally.

So, should you speak out as a corps member? By all means, speak up! This is not a military regime. One thing you should know, though, is that NYSC operates on bureaucracy and control. So, if you’re a corps member thinking of criticising the government publicly, be prepared for potential backlash. The rules can be vague, and NYSC officials tend to interpret them however it suits them. That said, free speech is your right. It’s clearly stated in the Nigerian Constitution. If NYSC really wants corps members to stop airing grievances online, they should fix their internal processes so people actually feel heard. Or they can do us all a favour and stay silent. It’s better to say nothing than oppose the truth! Until then, the debate continues.