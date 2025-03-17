Peter Obi slams intimidation of youths as NYSC summons corp member over viral video

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the reported threats against National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, after she shared a viral video highlighting the economic hardship in Nigeria.

Raye, currently serving in Lagos, decried the rising cost of living, stating she could barely afford basic necessities on her stipend.

However, shortly after her video gained traction, NYSC officials allegedly threatened her, demanding she take down the post.

She was later summoned to appear before a panel at the NYSC secretariat.

Reacting to the situation, Obi criticised the alleged intimidation of young Nigerians speaking out about national issues.

“Rather than stifle the voice of citizens, it is important for the NYSC and the present administration to dialogue and engage with the people,” he said.

Obi, who has faced similar challenges, noted that constructive criticism should be welcomed, not suppressed.

“I now face daily intimidation, harassment, and name-calling simply for expressing solution-based views on government policies,” he revealed.

Calling the NYSC’s actions unethical, Obi urged authorities to embrace accountability.

“A just and prosperous Nigeria should be one where people like Raye are encouraged to speak out about the challenges they face while those in government take urgent action to address these issues,” he added.