Is it safe to use coconut oil for vaginal dryness?

Vaginal dryness can make sex a very painful experience.

Research has shown that coconut is a popular lubricant; 66% of participants in a 2014 survey with 1,021 women reported using coconut as a lubricant.

Causes of vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness is primarily caused by falling oestrogen levels, which decrease as women age, leading to perimenopause.

Other causes include breastfeeding, cigarette smoking, depression, excessive stress, immune system disorders, childbirth, rigorous exercise, cancer treatments, and surgical removal of the ovaries.

Why coconut oil helps with vaginal dryness

Many gynaecologists believe that coconut oil is a safe and cost-effective sexual lubricant due to its natural, preservative-free, and moisturising properties.

It is a favourite natural lubricant because it doesn't ball up like other lubes.

Coconut oil is thicker and longer-lasting than silicone and water-based artificial lubricants and doesn't get clumpy like other lubricants.

The dangers of using coconut oil for vaginal dryness

Makes condoms ineffective

Condoms may break as a result of the latex in them becoming dissolved by coconut oil. This leads to an increased risk of STIs and infections.

The only lubricants that are safe to use with latex condoms are those that are based on water and silicone. Coconut oil can only be used with condoms made of polyurethane.

Increased risk of infection

Yeast infections may result from coconut oil's disruption of the pH balance in the vagina.

It is antibacterial and antifungal; it has the potential to disrupt the pH balance of the vagina.

Allergic reactions

Allergies or skin sensitivity may result from coconut oil. Do a patch test on your inner forearm before using it.