Make her water: 5 drinks that increase vaginal wetness

Vaginal dryness can also be caused by stress, breastfeeding, childbirth, smoking, and depression.

The good news is that some drinks can increase libido and increase vaginal wetness. Drinks like:

1. Red wine

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

A study of 798 women aged 18–50 in Tuscany found that regular, moderate red wine intake was associated with higher sexual desire, lubrication, and overall sexual function scores compared to those who didn't. Although it is a small sample size, the study suggests a potential relationship between red wine consumption and better sexuality.

2. Okra water

Pulse Nigeria

Okra water is gaining attention among women's health experts for its potential benefits in supporting sexual health. Early research suggests it helps maintain hormonal balance, reduces pain during sexual activity, and reduces inflammation associated with endometriosis. With more information emerging daily, it is worth considering its potential benefits for female sexual health.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Pomegranate juice

Pulse Nigeria

A study published in the International Journal of Impotence Research found that pomegranate juice can boost sexual hormones in both genders as it increases blood flow to sexual organs. However, it is fresh pomegranate juice that works.

4. Water

No surprise there. Drinking enough water is crucial for maintaining body hydration and vaginal lubrication. It's essential to drink at least eight cups of water daily to maintain moisture throughout the body, including the vaginal area. Inadequate water intake can lead to dry vaginas.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Cucumber juice