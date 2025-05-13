Africa is home to some of the most dynamic, culturally rich, and rapidly developing cities in the world.

African cities showcase the continent's diversity and potential from economic powerhouses, tech hubs, environmental champions, etc. Whether you’re looking to travel, invest, or simply learn, here are 10 fascinating facts about cities across Africa that might just change the way you see the continent.

1. Johannesburg, South Africa – The Richest City in Africa

Johannesburg leads the continent in terms of wealth, driven by its mining industry, banking sector, and affluent suburbs like Sandton. It is often called the "City of Gold", and according to the Africa Wealth Report 2023, it has the highest number of millionaires on the continent.

Johannesburg is also home to major business hubs such as the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the headquarters of several leading banks. As of 2024, the city’s population is estimated at 6.3 million, making it one of the most influential urban centres on the continent.

2. Kigali, Rwanda – The Cleanest City in Africa

After the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, the Rwandan government, in an effort to rebuild the country from the ground up, took various measures to ensure not only the cleanliness of the city but also environmental protection. Umuganda has played a huge role in cleaning Kigali city in more depth.

Umuganda day is the last Saturday of each month, and the nation pauses for three hours. Shops shut down, police oversee the closure of roads, and personal business gives way to communal duty.

3. Cape Town, South Africa – The Most Beautiful City in Africa

Cape Town is widely regarded to be the most beautiful city in Africa, if not anywhere in the world. Its scenic location aside, it also hosts a superb selection of historical landmarks and museums reflecting its status as the oldest city in South Africa, having been founded in 1652. Party-goers will appreciate Cape Town’s lively nightlife, foodies will love the seafood and wine, while Table Mountain and the spectacular Cape Peninsula beckon to outdoor enthusiasts.

It is also a favourite among travellers and photographers alike. Cape Town’s combination of lifestyle, scenery, and infrastructure makes it a top relocation destination, especially for digital nomads and retirees.

4. Gaborone, Botswana – Most Peaceful City in Africa

Botswana’s capital is known for political stability and low crime rates, making it a safe destination for tourists and locals. Botswana is the 50th most peaceful country in the world, according to the 2024 Global Peace Index and the 1st African country on the list.

Gabon is considered relatively peaceful due to a combination of factors including a stable government, robust economic growth, and a focus on regional security. While the country has experienced some political tensions, it has generally avoided large-scale violent conflicts

5. Port Louis, Mauritius – Most Livable City in Africa

Port Louis in Mauritius ranks as the best African city to live in. In an international study on liveable cities in the world, the highest-ranked African city on the list was Port Louis in Mauritius. As the capital of Mauritius, Port Louis offers a high quality of life, with its modern infrastructure, picturesque surroundings, and a harmonious blend of cultures.

6. Accra, Ghana – Commercial Capital of Africa (AfCFTA)

Accra, the capital of Ghana, is often referred to as the "Commercial Capital of Africa" due to its role as the hub for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The AfCFTA Secretariat is based in Accra, and the city serves as a key location for promoting trade and economic integration within the continent. Accra is also a significant economic centre in Ghana and the wider African region, with a large share of the country's manufacturing and service industry jobs.

7. Cairo, Egypt – Most Polluted City in Africa

Cairo, Egypt, has a pollution index of 90.9. This bustling metropolis, known for its rich history and cultural heritage, struggles with high levels of air pollution attributed to vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and the burning of fossil fuels.

8. Lagos, Nigeria – Most Populated City in Africa

The estimated population of Lagos in 2025 is 17.1 million. Some sources project a slightly higher population, such as 18.8 million, making it the most populated city in Africa by population. Lagos was the capital of Nigeria until 1992, but even after the capital moved to Abuja, Lagos remained the country’s commercial hub. It is a key city for trade and serves as a gateway to West Africa. Lagos is known for its busy streets, vibrant markets, and diverse population and traffic.

Despite its size, Lagos is a lively and growing city, attracting people from all over Nigeria and beyond for business and opportunities.

9. Pietermaritzburg, South Africa – Most Dangerous City in Africa

In 2024, Pietermaritzburg (South Africa) ranked first in the crime index among African cities, with a rating of roughly 83 index points. Pietermaritzburg is often cited as one of the most dangerous cities in Africa, and even globally, due to its high crime index, particularly concerning violent crime, property crime, and public safety.

Several factors, like high unemployment rates, significant socio-economic disparities, and inadequate policing resources contribute to this. The city experiences high levels of violent crime, including assaults, robberies, carjackings, and murders.

10. Cairo, Egypt – Richest in Historical Heritage