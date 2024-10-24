Sanusi to crown first son with prestigious title held by deposed emir in Kano

Barring any last-minute changes, the Emir will honour the crown prince and nine others with different traditional titles on Friday, November 25, 2024.

The Ciroman title has a huge cultural and political significance in the Kano Emirates, mainly because it represents the bearer's direct lineage rights and confers the right to oversee the management of certain districts.

It'd be recalled that Sanusi's late father, Ambassador Aminu Sanusi, held the title until his death sometime in the 1990s.

However, the last holder of the title was Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, a former Emir of Bichi ousted a few months ago after spending four years on the throne.

The emir's first son, a serving police officer with the rank of DSP, will now inherit the prestigious title.

Other individuals to be honoured include the new Mai Unguwar Mundubawa, Mahmud Aminu Yusufu; Dr. Abubakar Sanusi Usman Shehu II as Dan Galadiman Kano, and Alhaji Abubakar Aminu Sanusi (Wambai) is to serve as Dan Madami.

Arch. Ali Muktar, Sa’in Kano; Sarki Yusuf Bayero ‘Yan Daka; Abdullahi Idris Bayero, Fagacin Kano; Ado Abdullahi Aminu, Kaigaman Kano; Idris Sanusi, Sarkin Sullubawa; Mansur Isa Bayero, Sarkin Kudu; and Abdullahi Sarki Mohammed, Sarkin Yamma complete the line up of honoraries.