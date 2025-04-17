How to build a CV that gets you hired as a fresh graduate in Nigeria

Graduating from university in Nigeria is an achievement, but it doesn’t automatically land you a job. The job market is tough, and the competition is real. You send out 50 CVs, hear back from maybe two, and one of those is probably a rejection.

The problem isn’t always your qualifications; sometimes, it’s just that your CV isn’t doing the heavy lifting for you.

Think about it; employers get hundreds, sometimes thousands of applications for entry-level roles. They’re not reading every single one word-for-word. They’re scanning. If your CV doesn’t grab attention in the first 10 seconds, it’s getting tossed.

So, how do you stand out?

How do you make yours stand out in a sea of "hardworking team players"? It’s strategy. In a country where thousands apply for the same entry-level role, your CV needs to work for you, not against you. You don’t need a 10-page CV to land your first job. What you need is a smart, clean, and intentional CV that shows employers you’re serious, capable, and ready to grow.

So, how do you create one that actually gets you a job?

1. Start with the right structure (because nobody cares about your primary school)

Your CV isn’t your life story. It’s a marketing document, and like any good ad, it needs to hook the reader fast.

That means organising it so the most important details jump out.

Keep your header clean

Your name, a professional email (not babygirl123@yahoo.com ), phone number, and LinkedIn, if you have one. No need for your address, just your city.

Write a summary that sounds like you

This is your 3-4 line "why you?" summary. Instead of:

"A motivated graduate seeking opportunities to grow in a dynamic environment..." (yawn).

That could be anyone. Instead, try:

“I’m a fresh graduate with a passion for solving problems and learning on the job. I recently completed my NYSC in a tech startup and I'm excited to grow in the business or marketing space.”

See the difference? Let your voice show. You want to sound like a human being, not a job-hunting robot.

Education: Prioritise relevance

List your degree, university, and graduation year. If you had a strong CGPA, include it. Otherwise, skip it. Nobody needs to see your WAEC grades unless specifically asked.

Work experience, even if it’s just side hustles

Fresh graduates panic here. "But I don’t have real experience!" Wrong. Internships, volunteer work, freelance gigs, even school projects count if you frame them right.

Instead of:

"Intern at XYZ Company – Assisted with office tasks."

Try:

"Marketing Intern at XYZ Company – Managed social media content, increasing engagement by 30%. Assisted in market research that influenced a new product launch."

Quantifiable wins grab attention.

2. Skills: Stop listing "Microsoft Office" like it’s 2005

Every graduate puts "Microsoft Office" and "Teamwork" on their CV. That’s like saying "I can breathe." Instead, focus on hard skills that match the job.

Tech Roles? Highlight Python, SQL, Data Visualisation.

Marketing? Add SEO, Google Analytics, Content Creation.

Finance? Excel (advanced), QuickBooks, Financial Modelling.

If you’ve taken online courses (Coursera, Udemy, ALX), list them. It shows initiative.

3. Tailor your CV for each job

Sending the same CV for every job is like wearing the same outfit to a wedding, a job interview, and the gym. It won’t fit right anywhere.

Yes, it’s more work. But sending the same CV to 50 companies won’t help you. Adjust your summary. Reorder your skills. Emphasise the experiences that match that specific role.

Read the job description. What keywords keep popping up? "Data analysis"? "Project management"? Mirror that language in your CV.

Prioritise relevant experience. If you’re applying for a social media role, your content creation gig should come before your unrelated retail job.

4. Avoid these CV killers

Typos & errors – One mistake can trash your credibility. Use Grammarly or get a friend to proofread.

Overdesigning – Fancy fonts and colours distract. Keep it clean and scannable.

Lies – Saying you "led a team of 20" when you just grouped with classmates is a fast way to get blacklisted.

Final tip: Get noticed before you apply

In Nigeria, sometimes it’s who you know. Connect with recruiters on LinkedIn, engage with company posts, and drop a polite DM introducing yourself. A CV sent directly to a hiring manager has a higher chance than one lost in an inbox.