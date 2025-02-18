If you’ve ever played a piano that sounds off, you know how frustrating it can be. Professional tuners are available, but their services can be expensive.

Did you know you can learn to tune a piano yourself, even as a beginner?

Tuning a piano may seem complicated, but with patience and the right tools, you can do it. It takes practice, and the first time may feel tricky, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll have more control over your instrument’s sound.

In this guide, we’ll explain the basics of tuning a piano step by step. Let’s begin!

1. Get the right tools

Before you start, you need the right tools. A piano is not tuned like a guitar, so regular tuning tools won’t work. You’ll need:

A tuning hammer – This is a special wrench that helps adjust the piano strings.

Mutes – Small rubber or felt wedges that silence unwanted strings while you tune one at a time.

An electronic tuning app – Beginners can use a tuning app to help find the right pitch.

Once you have these tools, you’re ready to start tuning.