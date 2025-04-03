Stuck in Lagos traffic? Here’s what to do to survive the jam

Yesterday, Lagos traffic reached a whole new level of chaos, leaving commuters stuck for hours on end.

For many, it was a full-blown nightmare. Some people were stuck in gridlock for so long that they missed important meetings, appointments, and even flights. One man, for example, shared how he missed his flight at Murtala Muhammed International Airport simply because he couldn’t get there in time due to the nightmarish traffic.

Lagos roads are now synonymous with traffic, and it's no surprise that getting anywhere in the city can be a game of patience and luck.

We can’t always control the traffic, but we can control how we respond to it. Instead of letting frustration take over, there are simple ways to survive the jam and make the best out of a tough situation.

Here’s how to turn your time stuck in Lagos traffic into something productive, or at least bearable.

1. Make a playlist or listen to podcasts

When you’re stuck in heavy traffic, you feel the minutes crawling by and the frustration seeps in. But you don't have to let the stress get to you. One of the best ways to kill time is by listening to something that lifts your spirits or keeps you engaged.

Make a playlist and listen to some of your favourite songs. Having some music on hand can make the traffic jams feel a little less painful.

If you’re more into learning something new or staying updated with current events, podcasts are a perfect option. There’s something for everyone, from business and tech to comedy and lifestyle. So plug in your earphones (or use a hands-free system if you're driving) and let the good vibes make the hours go by faster.

2. Catch up on calls and messages

If you’ve been meaning to reply to that important message or make that call, traffic gives you the perfect opportunity.

P.S: This is mainly for people with private cars. You wouldn't want to have that important meeting or conversation on a public bus. However, for those using public transport, you can always text and respond to messages and emails.

ALSO READ: Lagosians bitterly wail after spending hours in traffic

3. Use the time to plan your day or reflect

The next time you find yourself stuck in traffic, instead of focusing on the frustration of being stuck, take a moment to reflect or plan your day.

You could use the time to mentally prepare for a meeting, go over the to-do list, or even think about personal goals.

You might even come up with ideas or solutions you wouldn’t have thought of if you were rushing around. This can be your personal “pause” button, allowing you to plan your next steps or gain clarity on your day. It's not ideal, we know, but you can make the most out of a bad situation.

4. Stay hydrated and have snacks ready

If you’ve ever been stuck in Lagos traffic for a long time, you know the last thing you want is to be thirsty or hungry while waiting for things to move. One way to make the situation a bit more bearable is by having some snacks and water on hand.

Don’t wait until you’re starving to start looking for something to eat. This isn’t an excuse to stress-eat, though.

5. Play games

When traffic is moving at a snail's pace, time seems to stretch on forever. Instead of letting your mind wander into frustration, why not play a game? There are plenty of phone games that can keep you entertained while you wait for the jam to ease.

The next time you find yourself stuck in traffic, remember: it’s not the end of the world. Lagos traffic is here to stay, but that doesn’t mean we have to suffer through it.