Tired of Lagos Traffic? New Ferry Map Offers a Time-Saving Alternative

For Lagos residents, the daily grind of traffic congestion is a familiar and frustrating challenge. The city has consistently been listed among the world’s most traffic-congested locations, with commuters losing around three hours daily, according to a 2019 study. This traffic issue isn't just inconvenient—it significantly impacts the economy, with Lagos reportedly losing ₦10.39 trillion annually in potential GDP, translating to a loss of ₦520.34 billion in internally generated revenue each year, according to the same 2019 report. Beyond economic costs, traffic congestion contributes to pollution and noise, affecting the city's overall health and environment.

Ferry services can provide significant time savings, yet, many Lagosians have historically failed to consider water transportation due to limited public awareness of available ferry routes and facilities. To bridge this important information gap, Stears Open Data has introduced the Lagos Ferry Map. This freely accessible digital resource provides the first comprehensive overview of ferry routes across Lagos, integrating both private and publicly operated services like LagFerry. Stears Open Data is a non-profit initiative specialising in open-access data on Africa’s development and urbanisation challenges.

The Stears Open Data team conducted extensive research across Lagos ferry terminals and jetties, gathering detailed information directly from operators about routes, schedules, boat types, fares, and payment methods. Additionally, the team has produced educational videos addressing ferry safety, benefits, and the practicalities of water travel, aiming to inform and encourage more Lagosians to use the waterways.

The Lagos Ferry Map offers several interactive features, including detailed route information, fare structures, boat types, and availability of charter services. Users can zoom into specific regions and interact directly with the map for personalised details. Given the informal nature of some ferry services, the map also solicits real-time user feedback to refine and continuously improve the accuracy and user experience.

Whether you're a daily commuter seeking a reliable alternative to road travel or an urban explorer looking to experience Lagos from a different perspective, the Lagos Ferry Map could transform your daily commute.

To access the information, visit the Lagos Ferry Map. For more information on related initiatives, visit Stears Open Data online. You can also follow their updates and insights on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.