Let's be honest, the dating pool in Nigeria is messed up these days. It has become increasingly challenging to find individuals with genuine intentions. And of course, nobody wants to fall for someone who sees them as a walking ATM in human form.

But then there's the question of how you can spot a gold digger before they start drawing a budget from your account like it’s their birthright?

The first date, believe it or not, can tell you a lot. You just have to pay detailed attention. Yes, I know you'll likely be carried away by how they look and what they're saying, but you should learn to take note of their behaviour.

Here are some subtle (and not-so-subtle) clues to watch out for:

ALSO READ: How to spot a narcissist on the first date

Do they have an obsession with price tags?

How to spot a gold digger from the first date

A genuine person will appreciate the moment, the conversation, and the effort. A gold digger, on the other hand, will be more interested in whether your wristwatch is an original Rolex, if you came in a Benz or a Bolt, and how much the restaurant charges for a seafood platter.

If the first date feels more like a lifestyle audit than a get-to-know-you moment, it probably means they’re hunting for luxury, not love.

More interest in what you do than who you are

If all their questions are centered around your job, income, house, and what businesses you “run,” that’s a red flag. When someone is truly interested, they’ll ask about your hobbies, background, and dreams. They'll even go as far as asking to know about your unpopular opinions.

But if all they want to know is how often you travel abroad and what your bank balance looks like… You might be sitting across from someone who sees you as a meal ticket.

Entitled comments about gifts and lifestyle

How to spot a gold digger from the first date

Listen out for lines like, “I can’t be with someone who can’t spoil me,” or “My ex used to buy me the latest iPhone every year.” On a first date, these aren’t just random comments - they're little test balloons to see how far your financial compliance goes.

If the conversation feels like they’re trying to size you up for your provider potential, take a step back. Love shouldn’t come with a price tag.

They never offer - even symbolically

How to spot a gold digger from the first date

We’re not saying you should split bills - at least not for now. But when someone doesn’t even make a token gesture - no offer to pay for a drink, no appreciation for the effort, just straight-up entitlement - it speaks volumes. Real connection often comes with mutual consideration, not just consumption.

So, What Should You Do If You Spot One?

Don’t overthink it. Be polite, but firm. If you notice a pattern of material obsession and emotional disinterest, don’t entertain a second date, hoping it’ll change. It won’t. People who prioritise their financial interests over your well-being will always find ways to keep you spending.