How to shop safely online in Nigeria without getting scammed

Online shopping has become more popular than it ever was - and it's so easy to see why. It has revolutionised shopping, making it easier and way more convenient than it ever was.

But despite its numerous benefits, online shopping still leaves buyers prone to scams, especially in Nigeria.

That leaves us in a dilemma—how can you enjoy all the numerous benefits of online shopping without risking your hard-earned money to scams? We're here to help.

Here are some important tips and recommendations that can help you navigate online shopping without falling victim to any kind of scam.

1. Stick to reputable brands

One of the sure-fire ways to avoid online scams is to stick to shopping from well-known and reputable brands. If the website looks like it was created in 2023, better run. Instead, opt for popular brands like Amazon, Jumia, Konga, or Temu. If you're dealing with a social media vendor, make sure they are verified and traceable. This is the only way you can guarantee they won't run away with your money.

2. Research the seller like a CIA agent

You're definitely dealing with a seller you've probably never seen in your life. It'll make sense for you to do all the research you can before sending them your money. Take your time to investigate their website. Read up reviews on their website and other third-party review websites. There are even sites available to check how long their sites have been active. If they've been active for just a few months and are offering incredible deals, that's a red flag.

3. Ask for Payment on Delivery (POD)

Whenever possible, go for “Pay on Delivery.” This is your best insurance, especially for new or unverified sellers.

If they insist on full payment before delivery and their page screams “Buy Now or Miss Out!”... that’s a red flag waving in 4 K.

4. Don’t Fall for “Too Good to Be True” Deals

An iPhone 14 Pro Max for ₦120k, with free AirPods and 24-hour delivery? That’s not a bargain—that’s a trap.

Scammers prey on FOMO (fear of missing out). If the deal seems ridiculous, it probably is. So while doing research, look at the deal and compare the prices with those of normal vendors. If it's too different, run!

5. Trust, but Confirm

Even if your friend recommends a seller, do your own verification. Many people get scammed by “vendors” that go rogue after a while.