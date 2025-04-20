How to relate to your rich friends and not come off as parasitic

Today, let's talk about an uncomfortable topic - one many people shy away from discussing because of its sensitivity. 'How to have and maintain rich friends without being parasitic.'

Friendship is a very important aspect of our everyday life. Often, we find ourselves relating to people from different languages, career paths, and social statuses. When such things happen, it becomes an art to deal with them.

That's why I want to provide tips that can help you relate better to wealthy people. Enough of the talks - let's dive right into it.

1. Be Comfortable in Your Lane

Where else should you start than owning your reality? Know your worth and enjoy things within it. If you can’t afford a weekend getaway to Zanzibar or an N80k dinner at that new rooftop restaurant, it’s perfectly okay. There's no point in making friends or being around people who always want to do things beyond your reach. If you do, it will feel like you don't deserve them, and that's where self-esteem issues can set in.

2. Offer Value Beyond Money

Money isn’t the only thing of value, so don't always base your friendship on it. Be the friend who’s dependable, trustworthy, and fun to be around. Maybe you’re a great listener, you give solid advice, you’re the planner of legendary hangouts, or you’re the one who remembers birthdays and checks in genuinely.

Rich people need good people, too. Don’t underestimate the power of emotional and social value.

3. Avoid Always Asking for Favours or Help

Nothing turns a friendship sour faster than constant “please help me” texts. It’s okay to ask for help sometimes, but don’t let it become your identity in the friendship. If you must, space it out, be humble, and show appreciation without entitlement.

4. Suggest Activities Within Your Budget

When your rich friend says, “Let’s hang out,” you don’t always have to follow them to expensive spots you can’t afford.

Suggest budget-friendly alternatives like:

Backyard hangouts

Netflix movie nights

Road trips to nearby places

Local restaurants with great food but no show-off pricing

Most of the time, it’s about the company, not the cost.

5. Celebrate Their Wins Without Jealousy

If you're with or around rich friends, you'll constantly see them celebrating big wins and achievements. When they do, be genuinely happy for them. Celebrate them without side comments like, “When will it be my turn?” or “Carry us along now.”

Don't worry, the time for those will come, but for now, celebrate them genuinely and mean it from your heart.

6. Build Your Hustle