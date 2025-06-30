Your identity isn’t just yours anymore. It can be faked, flipped, and used to destroy your reputation before you even get a chance to react. It happened recently with Becky, a young woman who suddenly found herself in the spotlight after content creator Asherkine took her on a highly publicised outing in Lagos. He gave her gifts, money, and even an iPhone.

But before the applause could settle, a man popped up claiming to be her boyfriend, with screenshots and a couple photo to prove it. The internet went wild, insults flew, and she was shamed across platforms. We later found out that this was all a lie. A fake. The chats were fabricated, the photo was photoshopped, and Becky had never met the man in her life. Unfortunately, the damage had already been done.

Becky’s story is more than just social media gossip, to “catch cruise”. It’s a warning. Because in this digital world of AI, your face and name can be used against you at any moment.

“It wasn’t me”, but the internet already believed it Imagine waking up to thousands of people insulting you, calling you a liar, a prostitute, or worse, all because of a doctored image and a made-up story. That’s what Becky faced. WhatsApp screenshots that looked real. A couple photo with an emoji hiding his face. A convincing story. That was all it took to nearly ruin her name.

How easy it is to fake a chat or photo today It doesn’t take a hacker to create fake WhatsApp messages or doctor a selfie. Anyone with a smartphone can do it. There are entire apps and websites that let you fake WhatsApp conversations so well they look real. AI tools like ChatGPT , Grok, and many others can do this. Even ordinary photo editing tools like CapCut or Canva can be used to stitch together fake images that appear completely believable. A blurred face here, a brightened image there, and suddenly, it’s “proof.”

Then there’s the next level: deepfakes. This one is not common in Nigeria yet, but growing fast. These use artificial intelligence to mimic voices and faces so well, it’s hard to tell they’re not real. Imagine someone posting a video that sounds and looks like you saying something you never said. It’s scary and very possible. This is what we’re dealing with. And the worst part? Most people believe what they see first, long before they ever verify. So, if you’re thinking "nobody would ever do that to me," remember, clout is currency now. And some people will do anything for it.

Is it even a crime in Nigeria? Let’s talk law Thankfully, yes. Impersonating someone or spreading false information is illegal in Nigeria. According to the Cybercrimes Act of 2015, Section 24 specifically prohibits the use of any computer system or network to impersonate another person, and offenders may face imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of up to ₦7 million, or both. It states:

"Any person who knowingly sends a message or other matter by means of computer systems or network that is grossly offensive, pornographic or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character or causes any such message or matter to be so sent; or he knows to be false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, danger, obstruction, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred, ill will or needless anxiety to another or causes such a message to be sent, commits an offence under this Act and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of not more than N7,000,000.00 or imprisonment for a term of not more than 3 years or to both such fine and imprisonment.."

Defamation laws in Nigeria also cover digital slander, whether it's tweets, posts, or edited photos. But so many people don’t take legal action because they don’t know their rights.

How to protect yourself from digital impersonation The internet can feel like a lawless place, a jungle even, especially in Nigeria, where digital impersonation cases are becoming more frequent and more vicious. With just a few AI tools and a sprinkle of malice, anyone can manufacture a chat, fake a picture, and convince the world you did or said something you never actually did. This reality makes it more important than ever to stay a step ahead. Here are some smart ways to reduce your risk: Think before you post. Don’t overshare personal photos, details, or relationship gist.

Use watermarks on personal images or blur sensitive info.

Set your social media to private if you’re not a public figure.

Don’t send revealing pictures or chats, especially to people you don’t fully trust.

Google yourself regularly to see if your identity is being misused.

Educate friends and younger ones about online safety. Many teens are easy targets.

What to do if someone fakes something about you It can feel like your life is crumbling, but don’t panic. Here’s what to do: Gather evidence: Screenshot everything. Don’t delete the messages. Make a public statement, especially if the lie has gone viral. Report to the platform. Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter) have impersonation and false info reporting tools. Involve a lawyer Go to the police: File an official complaint. Ask to speak to someone in the cybercrime unit.