How to press your clothes when there’s no iron or electricity

Nigeria’s electricity supply is as unpredictable as the weather. One minute you have power, the next minute, NEPA has taken light, and there’s no telling when it will return.
If you rely on an electric iron to keep your clothes neat, you might find yourself in a tight spot, especially when you need to look sharp for work, a wedding, or a special event.
But don’t worry, all hope is not lost. Even without an iron or electricity, you can still straighten your clothes using everyday household items.
Here are some easy ways to press your clothes without an iron or electricity.
1. Use a hot pot or pan
Since most Nigerian homes use gas stoves or kerosene stoves, you can heat a pot or pan and use it as an iron. Simply follow these steps:
Heat an empty pot or pan for a few minutes (don’t let it get too hot).
Place your wrinkled clothes on a flat surface.
Turn off the stove and let the pot cool slightly.
Press the pot over the clothes like you would with an iron.
Repeat until the wrinkles disappear.
Make sure the pot is clean and dry to avoid staining your clothes.
ALSO READ: 10 wardrobe essentials every man should own
2. Hang clothes in the bathroom while bathing
Steam is a natural way to remove wrinkles. If you’re taking a hot shower, you can use the steam to straighten your clothes. Here’s how:
Hang the wrinkled clothes in the bathroom (not too close to the water).
Close the door and let the steam fill the room.
After 15-20 minutes, shake out the clothes and smooth them with your hands.
This works best for light fabrics like cotton and polyester.
3. Use a damp cloth and heavy books
If you don’t have heat or steam, you can flatten wrinkles using pressure. Here's how:
Lay your wrinkled clothes on a hard surface.
Dampen a small towel or cloth with water.
Place it over the wrinkled area.
Use heavy books (or any flat, heavy object) to press the cloth down for a few hours.
This is a slow method but works well overnight.
ALSO READ: 7 tips to make your clothes last longer
4. Roll and press your clothes
This trick is great when you’re in a hurry:
Lay your wrinkled clothes on a flat surface.
Roll them tightly.
Place the rolled-up clothes under a mattress or sit on them for about 30 minutes.
Unroll and smooth out any remaining wrinkles.
5. Spray water and smooth with your hands
A simple spray bottle filled with water can work wonders:
Lightly mist your clothes with water.
Use your hands to smooth out the fabric.
Hang them to air-dry.
This method works best in a warm environment where clothes dry quickly.
ALSO READ: 10 ways to keep your clothes wrinkle-free