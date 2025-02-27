How to press your clothes when there’s no iron or electricity

Nigeria’s electricity supply is as unpredictable as the weather. One minute you have power, the next minute, NEPA has taken light, and there’s no telling when it will return.

If you rely on an electric iron to keep your clothes neat, you might find yourself in a tight spot, especially when you need to look sharp for work, a wedding, or a special event.

But don’t worry, all hope is not lost. Even without an iron or electricity, you can still straighten your clothes using everyday household items.

Here are some easy ways to press your clothes without an iron or electricity.

1. Use a hot pot or pan