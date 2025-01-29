7 tips to make your clothes last longer

While we’re not saying your clothes should last a century, getting a few good years out of them is definitely doable.

Financially, clothes are an investment and taking proper care of them can help them stay in top condition for longer which will save you a lot of money.

To keep our wardrobes functional and sustainable, here are some tried-and-true tips to extend the lifespan of your clothes:

1. Wash in Cold Water

Cold water is gentler on fabrics, helping preserve their color, shape, and size. Washing in warm or hot water can cause shrinkage, fading, and the breakdown of fibers.

2. Check Clothes After Wearing

It’s tempting to throw everything into the laundry basket after one wear, but often it’s not needed. If you haven't sweated or dirtied an item, it might be fine to wear it again. For example, your pair of jeans doesn’t always need to be washed immediately unless you've been very active or exposed to dirt.

3. Rotate Your Wardrobe

If you have favorite pieces that you wear all the time, it's easy to forget that rotating your clothes can prevent certain garments from wearing out faster. Consider giving your clothes a break in between wears to allow them to recover from the stress of daily use.

4. Invest in Quality Fabrics

One of the best ways to ensure your clothes last is by choosing high-quality garments. Clothes made from quality materials, such as cotton, wool, and linen, tend to last much longer than cheap, fast-fashion options.

5. Take Advantage of Professional Services

For delicate items, trust professional services like dry cleaners to give your garments the expert care they deserve.

6. Avoid Overloading the Washer

Overloading the washing machine can lead to increased friction, which can wear down fabrics quickly. To preserve the integrity of your clothes, make sure to wash them in smaller loads. This will help avoid unnecessary stress on the fibers, ensuring that your clothes last longer.

7. Hand Wash When Possible

When it's feasible, opt for hand washing your delicate items to minimize stress on the fabric. Avoid the temptation to toss everything into the dryer, as heat can damage both fabric and elasticity.

A little extra care goes a long way—keep your wardrobe fresh, stylish, and lasting longer with just a bit of attention to detail.