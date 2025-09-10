After 108 years of male births, Texas couple set to end family wait for baby girl

A Texas family in the United States is about to witness the end of a 108-year streak of male births as couple Michael Sherman and Joacquia Sherman are set to welcome a baby girl.
Sherman, a 34-year-old lieutenant with the Montgomery Fire Department and his wife, a 32-year-old TSA employee at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, announced the development at a surprise gender reveal party.
The couple recalled their shock when they learned the sex of their second child, who will be the first daughter in the Sherman family in over a century.
"We didn't think it was quite possible for us to even have a girl, so, I just knew if we had another child, it was going to be a boy, so I was very surprised," Joacquia told ABC News.
Wife catches husband off guard at gender reveal party
Having learnt the gender of their fetus, the expectant mother hatched a plan with her relatives to turn what was supposed to be a small gender reveal party into a big gathering of celebration.
"I was just getting off shift that morning and we had a, [what] was supposed to be a small gender reveal, [with] very close family members, and … going into it, I took the blindfold off and there's a camera crew, and there's family from all over the United States," Michael recalled.
"It was a huge surprise on top of me finding out that it's a girl. So it was pretty amazing."
Revealing the intention behind the surprise event, Joacquia said, “I just wanted it to be special for him because this is such a rare moment for our family.”
Little brother eager to meet historic sister
Michael and his wife already share a 5-year-old son, Mekhai, who the couple said is looking forward to becoming a big brother.
Joacquia's bundle of joy is due to arrive around March 11, 2026, and the father and little brother are thrilled by the prospect.
“I think he’ll be a great big brother and a great leader. He’s definitely looking forward to meeting his new sister,” Michael said.
According to the husband, the last time his family welcomed a girl was in 1917, when his late great-aunt, Orah Belle Sherman, was born.
“It was pretty incredible finding out that we’re expecting a girl and we get to honor my great-aunt,” he said.
Michael's late great-aunt, whom he described as having an "incredible personality," was a strong figure in the Civil Rights movement in Atlanta.
The expectant parents said they're filled with gratitude and excitement, saying, “After 100 years, to have this moment it feels really special.”