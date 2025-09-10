After 108 years of male births, Texas couple set to end family wait for baby girl

A Texas family in the United States is about to witness the end of a 108-year streak of male births as couple Michael Sherman and Joacquia Sherman are set to welcome a baby girl.

Sherman, a 34-year-old lieutenant with the Montgomery Fire Department and his wife, a 32-year-old TSA employee at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, announced the development at a surprise gender reveal party.

The couple recalled their shock when they learned the sex of their second child, who will be the first daughter in the Sherman family in over a century.

"We didn't think it was quite possible for us to even have a girl, so, I just knew if we had another child, it was going to be a boy, so I was very surprised," Joacquia told ABC News.

Wife catches husband off guard at gender reveal party

Michael and Joacquia Sherman are parents to a 5-year-old son, Mekhai, and are expecting a daughter next spring. [Sherman family]

Having learnt the gender of their fetus, the expectant mother hatched a plan with her relatives to turn what was supposed to be a small gender reveal party into a big gathering of celebration.

"I was just getting off shift that morning and we had a, [what] was supposed to be a small gender reveal, [with] very close family members, and … going into it, I took the blindfold off and there's a camera crew, and there's family from all over the United States," Michael recalled.

"It was a huge surprise on top of me finding out that it's a girl. So it was pretty amazing."

Revealing the intention behind the surprise event, Joacquia said, “I just wanted it to be special for him because this is such a rare moment for our family.”

Little brother eager to meet historic sister

According to Michael Sherman, his great-aunt Orah Belle Sherman was the last girl born into his family in 1917 [Sherman family]

Michael and his wife already share a 5-year-old son, Mekhai , who the couple said is looking forward to becoming a big brother.

Joacquia's bundle of joy is due to arrive around March 11, 2026, and the father and little brother are thrilled by the prospect.

“I think he’ll be a great big brother and a great leader. He’s definitely looking forward to meeting his new sister,” Michael said.

According to the husband, the last time his family welcomed a girl was in 1917, when his late great-aunt, Orah Belle Sherman, was born.

“It was pretty incredible finding out that we’re expecting a girl and we get to honor my great-aunt,” he said.

Michael's late great-aunt, whom he described as having an "incredible personality," was a strong figure in the Civil Rights movement in Atlanta.

