How to make money on TikTok without showing your face

TikTok is where the money is right now. People are cashing out big time, from viral trends to million-dollar brand deals. But what if you’re camera-shy or just don’t want your face all over the internet? No worries! You can still make serious money on TikTok without ever showing your face.

There are tons of faceless content creators making a living by using smart strategies. Whether it's through voiceovers, animations, product reviews, or even reposting trending videos (the right way), you can build a profitable TikTok page while staying anonymous. If you're looking for an easy, low-investment way to start making money online, keep reading.

1. Start a niche page with voiceovers

If you don’t want to show your face, let your voice do the talking. Find a niche that people love, like relationship advice, motivational quotes, or finance tips. You can simply record a voiceover and add stock videos or images to go with it. Voiceover content does well on TikTok because it feels personal and engaging. You can use free apps like CapCut or VN Editor to add text, music, and videos. If you're worried about your voice, try text-to-speech tools to make it easier.

2. Make money with product reviews (affiliate marketing)

Affiliate marketing is a solid way to make money without showing your face. It works like this: You recommend a product, someone buys it using your link, and you earn a commission. How to do it: Pick a product people love (skincare, tech gadgets, kitchen appliances)

Make short, engaging videos reviewing the product

Add your affiliate link in the caption or bio This strategy is great because you don’t need to buy the products yourself. You can use stock images and screen recordings, or use TikTok's Green Screen feature to showcase them. 3. Create AI-generated or animation content If you don’t want to use your voice, AI and animations have got you covered. Nigerians love funny skits, relatable stories, and motivational content. AI-generated videos or animated characters can help you create this without ever appearing on screen. How to start: Use AI tools like Synthesia.io or HeyGen to generate a faceless presenter

Create animated explainer videos using apps like Doodly or Canva

Use CapCut to add motion text and transitions to storytelling videos

4. Reshare viral content

One of the easiest faceless TikTok strategies is to curate and repost viral content legally. But you can’t just steal videos; you need to add value. Ways to do it: Compile funny reactions and add a voiceover

Share trending news and give your opinion

Repost viral challenges with subtitles explaining them For example, a page could repost Nigerian football clips with commentary, or share trending celebrity news in a storytelling format. Just make sure to credit the original creator to avoid copyright issues.