If you're a student, a 9-5 worker trying to boost your income or just someone who wants financial freedom, a side hustle can be a game-changer. But not all side hustles are worth it. Some take too much time, require too many skills, or pay peanuts. That’s why this list focuses on side hustles that are simple, flexible, and can realistically earn you up to ₦100,000 every month. You don’t need to quit your job or spend all day hustling. These ideas are designed to work with your schedule and still bring in decent cash. Ready to start making extra money without stress? 1. Freelance writing

If you enjoy writing, freelance writing is one of the easiest and most profitable side hustles in Nigeria. Websites, blogs, and businesses need content, and they’re willing to pay for it. You don’t need a degree in English or Journalism—just good writing skills and a willingness to learn. How to get started: Sign up on platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, or LinkedIn

Start with small gigs (₦5,000 – ₦10,000 per article) and build your portfolio

Reach out to Nigerian blogs and businesses looking for content How much can you make? If you write just 10 articles a month at ₦10,000 each, that’s ₦100,000. More experience = higher rates.

2. Online tutoring

If you’re good at a subject like Mathematics, English, or Coding, you can teach students online. Nigerian parents are always looking for tutors, and platforms like Tuteria, Prepclass, and WhatsApp groups make it easy to find students. How to get started: Create a profile on Tuteria, Superprof, or Prepclass

Offer free trial classes to attract students

Specialise in in-demand subjects like coding, IELTS preparation, or JAMB coaching How much can you make? If you teach just 5 students a week at ₦5,000 per hour, that’s ₦100,000 ($130) per month. Teaching premium skills like coding or IELTS prep can make you even more.



Businesses in Nigeria need social media managers but don’t always have the time to run their pages. If you know how to create engaging posts, reply to DMs, and grow accounts, you can charge businesses to handle their social media. How to get started: Learn the basics of social media marketing (YouTube and Coursera have free courses)

Create a portfolio—help a small business for free, then show the results to get paying clients

Offer services on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn How much can you make? Managing just two small business accounts at ₦50,000 per month each = ₦100,000 ($130). If you land bigger clients, you can even earn ₦200,000 easily.

4. Mini importation

Mini importation is one of Nigeria’s most profitable side hustles. The idea is simple: buy cheap products from China (via 1688, Alibaba, or Aliexpress) and sell them in Nigeria at a higher price. Popular items include: Phone accessories

Bags and fashion items

Home gadgets

How to get started: Find hot-selling products (check Jumia and Konga for trending items)

Order in bulk from China and use a local shipping agent

Sell on Instagram, WhatsApp, or Jiji How much can you make? If you buy earbuds for ₦2,500 each and sell them for ₦8,000, selling just 20 pieces a month = ₦110,000 ($145). The more you sell, the more you make. 5. YouTube automation

Did you know that don’t need to show your face to make money on YouTube! Many Nigerians are now making passive income from YouTube automation—where you create videos without appearing on camera. Topics like football analysis, gossip, tech, and money tips do well. How to get started: Pick a niche (e.g., football highlights, news recaps, money tips)

Use AI tools like ChatGPT for scripts and InVideo for video creation

Monetise your channel once you hit 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours How much can you make? A YouTube channel in Nigeria can make $3 – $5 per 1,000 views. If you get 100,000 views per month, that’s $300 – $500 (₦450,000 – ₦750,000). Making an extra ₦100,000) a month in Nigeria is possible; you just need to start with the right side hustle. Pick a hustle that fits your skills, take action, and within a few months, you’ll see the money rolling in.