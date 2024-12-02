How to keep your home dust-free during harmattan

For many Nigerians, this season can be both a blessing and a challenge. While the harmattan weather feels refreshing, it also fills our homes with dust that seems impossible to control.

This can trigger allergies, make cleaning a daily struggle, and leave your home feeling less comfortable.

Keeping your home dust-free during harmattan may feel like a task, but it’s not impossible. With a little effort and the right steps, you can maintain a clean and cosy home, even in the driest and dustiest conditions.

Why does Harmattan bring so much dust?

The harmattan is caused by dry and dusty trade winds blowing from the Sahara Desert. These winds carry fine particles of dust and sand, which easily find their way into homes, even through the tiniest cracks. This dust not only settles on surfaces but also lingers in the air, making it harder to breathe, especially for people with asthma or allergies.

Tips to keep your home dust-free

Here are some effective ways to reduce the dust in your home during harmattan:

Seal doors and windows: Check your windows and doors for gaps where dust can sneak in. Use weatherstrips, foam tape, or even old clothes to seal these gaps. If you have mosquito nets, make sure they are clean and free from holes.

Use thick curtains: Thick curtains or blinds act as barriers, stopping dust from entering your home. Remember to wash or shake them out regularly because they can collect dust too.

Clean floors daily: During harmattan, sweeping can just spread the dust around. Use a damp mop or a vacuum cleaner instead. This method traps dust instead of pushing it into the air.

Wipe surfaces regularly: Dust can settle on furniture, electronics, and other surfaces quickly. Use a damp cloth to wipe them clean instead of a dry duster, which might just scatter the dust.

Keep rugs and carpets clean: Carpets and rugs trap dust, so vacuum them often or take them outside to shake them thoroughly. If possible, switch to washable floor mats during harmattan.

Invest in an air purifier: An air purifier can help filter out dust particles, especially if someone in your home has allergies or breathing issues.

Cover items you don’t use often: Cover items like electronics or unused furniture with cloths or plastic sheets to prevent dust from settling on them.

Additional harmattan tips

Wash curtains and bedding weekly: Harmattan dust easily clings to fabric, so regular washing is a must.

Stay hydrated: The dry air can make you feel dehydrated, so drink plenty of water.

Wear a face mask when cleaning: This protects you from inhaling dust while tidying up.