How to identify a true Nigerian abroad

Nigerians are unique people with several unique character traits. Despite these character traits, we're able to blend into any culture, and that's why you can easily see Nigerians spread around the world.

If you've just moved to a new country, there's a huge probability you'll see fellow Nigerians around. When you do, they don't have to wrap themselves with the green and white flag to be identified.

And yes, you don't have to go about asking, “Are you Nigerian?” Just look out for popular stereotypes, because Nigerians don't hide. Here are some ways to know a Nigerian.

The Accent

A Nigerian abroad might try to “polish” their English, but give them five minutes of gist and the Naija accent will leak through. Words like mehn, abi, na wa o, and chai! will escape unconsciously. Even when they adopt a foreign accent, it’s often seasoned with Nigerian intonation that makes you smile and say, “Ah, my person!”

The Dressing Gives Them Away

Whether it’s Ankara, agbada, gele, or simply wearing sneakers with native attire, Nigerians stand out. Even in freezing weather, you’ll see someone rocking a flashy jacket that screams Naija. And if there’s an owambe abroad, best believe it will look exactly like a Lagos party - complete with aso ebi, and people spraying money on the dance floor.

The Hustle Spirit

Nigerians abroad don’t joke with hustle. They’ll study, work multiple jobs, start side businesses, and still find time to send money home. Give them one year, and you’ll begin to see them submit new applications to other companies. The hunger to succeed is so obvious with Nigerians, and they carry it like big placards anywhere they go.

Their Loyalty to Nigerian Entertainment

Nigerians abroad still keep up with Big Brother Naija, argue about Davido vs Burna Boy vs Wizkid, and stream Nollywood movies on YouTube. They know which skit makers are trending and will proudly defend Nigerian music at any party. So once you suspect any neighbour to be Nigerian, look out for their entertainment choices. Their love for Afrobeats will surely betray them at some point.

Their Food Priorities Are Unshakable

No matter the country, a true Nigerian will locate an African store within the first week. Abroad, you’ll catch them proudly buying palm oil, stockfish, crayfish, and Maggi cubes like gold. Invite them to dinner and watch how quickly they ask, “Do you people have pepper?” because bland food is not their portion. Jollof rice, egusi, suya - these are not just meals, they’re survival kits.

Conclusion