Nollywood veteran Tito Harrison opens up about battle with liver disease

Veteran Nollywood actor Tito Harrison has opened up about his near-decade-long battle with a life-threatening liver disease, revealing that the illness forced his family to sell nearly all their possessions to fund his treatment.

During his recent interview on the Talk to B podcast, the Yoruba actor explained how his health deteriorated after experiencing persistent nausea and appetite loss.

“Things were going good until God said, ‘I have come to test you the way I tested Job.’ I started feeling nauseous. I was losing my appetite. Getting to the hospital, I was told I had liver issues. I am not good with years. My son is 16 now, but he was around four then. The thing got so intense that I was in a coma for three days,” he said.

Harrison also battled a chronic ulcer at the same time and was eventually forced to sell land and a nearly completed house to cover his medical bills. He moved his children to their biological mother’s care while he and his wife sought shelter with her family.

Within that time, I couldn’t eat, and my lung ulcer came back. A very chronic ulcer that would kill me. I was managing two ailments.

Despite facing abandonment from people he cared for, Harrison praised his wife’s unwavering support during his sick period.

“The luck I had was my wife. It is good to have a good wife. If I come back to life, I will marry her again. Everyone left me, but that woman stood,” he added.

I dated that woman for 10 years before marriage. Our daughter is 20 years old. I have lived with that woman for 30 years. She is the only person I have seen.