Headaches are a part of life - we all get them. For some people, it comes as a result of constant stress. While for others, it could be a result of hunger, staring into screens for too long, or even the simplest things like staying too long in traffic.

Whatever the case, a headache can be a big deal that disrupts your daily activities, especially when the routine quick nap or paracetamol doesn't work. Well, the truth is that you can still handle it, even when it seems stubborn and persistent.

Here are some tips to help you deal with persistent headaches and not lose your mind.

Deal With the Obvious Causes

How to deal with the persistent headache that has refused to go

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, persistent headaches have simple triggers. Are you drinking enough water? Dehydration is a major culprit. Did you skip meals? Low blood sugar can cause pounding headaches. Are you glued to your phone or laptop for hours? Before panicking, start with the basics: hydrate, eat a balanced meal, rest your eyes, and check your posture. You’ll be surprised how many “mystery headaches” come from everyday neglect.

Manage Stress Before It Manages You

Stress is a headache’s best friend. If your mind is constantly racing - work deadlines, family drama, financial pressure - it can manifest as persistent tension headaches. Try relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, light stretching, short walks, or even listening to calming music. For Nigerians, especially, where stress seems to be a default mode, creating little pockets of peace during the day can make all the difference.

How to deal with the persistent headache that has refused to go

Watch Your Lifestyle Habits

ADVERTISEMENT

Caffeine overload, late-night alcohol, smoking, or irregular sleep patterns can trigger headaches that refuse to quit. If you’re drinking coffee or energy drinks to power through the day, you might be feeding the problem. The same goes for binge drinking at owambes. Keeping a sleep schedule, eating healthy, and cutting down on stimulants can significantly reduce headache frequency and intensity.

Don’t Self-Medicate Recklessly

Many Nigerians love to “double up” on drugs whenever pain refuses to go away. But abusing painkillers can actually worsen headaches over time (a condition called medication-overuse headache). If you find yourself popping pills every day with no relief, stop and seek medical guidance. Self-medication is not only risky, it can mask an underlying problem that needs real treatment.

Know When To See a Doctor

Let's face the fact: not every headache is “ordinary.” If your headache lasts for days despite medication, is extremely severe, or is accompanied by dizziness, blurred vision, weakness, fever, or nausea, please don’t ignore it. Persistent headaches could be a sign of migraines, hypertension, eye problems, or more serious conditions like infections or neurological issues. At this stage, paracetamol is not the answer; seek professional help!