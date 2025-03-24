Most of us wear our favourite jewellery pieces every day but rarely think about cleaning them. You toss your gold chain on after a shower, wear your silver ring while washing dishes, and expect your diamond studs to keep sparkling through it all.

But over time, your favourite pieces can lose their shine.

Cleaning your jewellery doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. In fact, you can do it yourself at home.

If you want your gold, silver, and diamonds to look new without wrecking them, you need to clean them the right way, and we'll show you how.

How to clean gold jewellery

Gold is beautiful and timeless, but it can easily gather dirt, sweat, and oils from your skin. Over time, it can start to look dull or dark. Here’s how to clean it safely: You’ll need: Warm water (not hot)

A few drops of mild dish soap

A soft baby toothbrush or makeup brush

A clean cloth What to do: Mix warm water and dish soap in a bowl. Drop your gold jewellery in and let it soak for 10–15 minutes. Gently brush off any grime with your soft toothbrush. Don’t be aggressive – gold scratches easily. Rinse under lukewarm water. Pat dry with a soft, lint-free cloth (not tissue paper, unless you want fibres stuck all over it).

ALSO READ: 7 hot girl jewellery essentials

Never use toothpaste. That stuff’s for your teeth, not your chains. And never, ever soak gold in vinegar or bleach unless you’re ready to say goodbye to it. Also, take off your gold before swimming, chlorine is gold’s worst enemy.

How to clean silver jewellery

Silver jewellery tarnishes easily. It doesn’t mean it’s ruined; it just needs some care. To clean, you’ll need: Dish soap

Warm water

A soft cloth

Baking soda (optional – but helpful for heavy tarnish) What to do: Mix warm water with dish soap. Dip a cloth in and gently rub your silver piece. If there’s black tarnish, make a paste with baking soda and a little water. Rub it in lightly using your fingers or cloth. Rinse well and dry completely. What to avoid: Don’t use lemon or harsh polish unless it’s specifically made for silver. Also, don’t soak silver for too long, it can leave water stains. Bonus tip: Store silver in zip-lock bags when you’re not wearing it. I know, it’s not glamorous, but it stops air from reacting with the metal and keeps it shiny longer.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian celebrities with expensive jewellery collections

How to clean diamonds

Diamonds don’t lose their sparkle, they just get covered in your moisturiser, sweat, makeup, and whatever else your fingers touch. To clean, you’ll need: Warm water

Dish soap

A soft toothbrush

A bowl What to do: Mix a few drops of dish soap in warm water. Let your diamond jewellery soak for 15–20 minutes. Use a toothbrush to clean around the stone, especially underneath where dirt hides. Rinse and dry with a clean cloth.

NB: If your diamond is set with other soft stones like pearls or opals, don’t soak it. Just wipe gently with a cloth. If it still looks cloudy after cleaning, you might need a professional polish.