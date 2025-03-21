How to spot fake jewellery

Jewellery elevates our looks, whether it’s a beautiful neckpiece, a shiny bracelet or statement earrings. We all love a great accessory.

If you’re looking to buy a new jewellery, the excitement of finding the perfect piece can sometimes lead to buying something that isn't quite authentic. Fake jewellery can look just like the real deal, and if you're not careful, you could end up spending money on something that’s more plastic than precious.

But, it’s easier than you think to spot a fake. With a few simple tips, you can make sure your jewellery is as genuine as it looks. Let’s dive deep into the art of spotting fake bling, so you’ll never mistake shiny glass for diamonds again.

1. Check the weight

Real jewellery feels heavy. It might seem like a small detail, but the weight of jewellery is a big giveaway. If a necklace or ring feels lighter than you expected, it could be a sign that it’s made of cheaper materials. Genuine gold, silver, and platinum have a certain weight to them. So, the next time you hold a piece of jewellery, pay attention to how it feels. If it feels too light, that’s a red flag!

2. Look for hallmarks

A hallmark is like the jewellery’s ID card. It’s a tiny stamp or engraving on the piece that tells you what metal it’s made of, such as "925" for sterling silver or "18K" for gold.

Genuine jewellery will usually have a hallmark, and it’s found on the inside of rings or on the clasp of necklaces. If you don’t see one, or if it’s blurry or difficult to read, that could mean the jewellery isn’t real. 3. Examine the metal colour

Real jewellery has a rich, subtle colour. Gold has a warm shine, silver has a cool, clean look, and platinum has a silvery white gleam. Fake jewellery, on the other hand, may look too shiny or have an unnatural colour.

For example, cheap gold-plated jewellery might look overly yellow or even a little “tacky” compared to real gold. If the colour looks off, take a moment to really examine it. A little tarnish or change in colour can also be a sign that it’s not the real thing. 4. Use a magnet

This is one of the easiest tests. Most real gold, silver, and platinum jewellery won’t stick to a magnet. Why? Because these metals aren’t magnetic. If your jewellery is attracted to the magnet, then it’s likely made from less valuable metals like copper or iron. It’s a quick and easy way to help you decide if the jewellery is genuine. 5. Check the stones

Real diamonds and gemstones have a unique look, with natural imperfections inside them. If the stones in your jewellery are perfectly clear and flawless, you might be dealing with a fake.

Many fake stones are made from glass or cubic zirconia, which don’t have the same natural inclusions or sparkle as real gemstones. You can also check the setting; genuine gemstones are often set in strong, secure metal settings, whereas fake stones might be glued in poorly.

6. Pay attention to the price

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Real jewellery can be expensive, especially when it comes to precious metals and gemstones.