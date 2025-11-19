How to Change Your Name After Marriage in Nigeria: A Complete Step-by-Step Guide

Changing your name after marriage is a deeply personal decision for many Nigerian women who want their legal documents to reflect their new marital status. However, a change of name applies not only to marriage or women alone.

Either as a man or a woman, you can change your name for personal reasons, such as adopting a child, professional demands, or a change in religion and so on. But while the choice may be simple, the process can feel overwhelming, especially since you have to deal with banks, government agencies, and legal paperwork.

Worry no more, this guide breaks everything down in clear and practical steps. Whether you are newly married or you just want to update your records, this article covers everything you need to know, from affidavits to gazettes, bank updates and international passports. If you follow these steps carefully, changing your name should be a walk in the park.

Why Nigerians Change Their Names After Marriage

In Nigeria, it is common for married women to adopt their spouse’s surname. Some prefer a hyphenated name to maintain personal identity while embracing their new family name. Whatever route you choose, it is important to ensure consistency across all official documents to avoid issues with banking, travel documents, property ownership, job applications, NIN validation, or visa requests.

How to Change Your Name After Marriage in Nigeria

Documents You Need to Change Your Name Legally

Under the law, only individuals who are 18 years or older can change their names independently. For children and teenagers under 18, a parent or legal guardian must initiate the name change process. Also, you must have a valid reason(s) for wanting to change your name. The first step in this guide is to gather the following documents:

Marriage Certificate (from a recognised registry: Federal Marriage Registry, local government registry, or church registry with state approval)

Affidavit for Change of Name

Newspaper Publication (also known as newspaper advert)

Federal Gazette Publication (this is optional, but required by some institutions)

Means of Identification (a valid ID)

Passport Photographs Each step below explains how to obtain these documents.

How to Change Your Name After Marriage in Nigeria: Step-By-Step Process

1. Get Your Marriage Certificate

Your marriage certificate is the foundation of the entire name-change process. If you had: Court/Registry Wedding: You receive an official marriage certificate immediately.

Church or Mosque Wedding: Ensure the certificate is recognised by the state and registered at your local government or Federal Marriage Registry. Without this certificate, no institution will approve your name change.

2. Swear an Affidavit for Change of Name

Visit any High Court in your state to swear an affidavit stating your former name and the new name you want to adopt. What to include: Your old name

Your new name

Reason for the change (e.g., due to marriage or personal preference)

Your signature and passport photograph This affidavit is recognised nationwide and serves as legal proof of your decision.

3. Publish Your New Name in a Newspaper

Next, place a Change of Name announcement in a widely circulated Nigerian newspaper. This typically includes: Your old and new names

Your address

A brief statement indicating the reason for the change

Date of publication Some newspapers offer same-day processing, both in print and online, which speeds up document updates. Make sure to keep a copy or two of this publication for evidence sake.

4. Apply for Gazette Publication (If Required)

The Federal Government Gazette is an official record of name changes in Nigeria. Although not every institution demands it, but in some cases, it gives a strong legal recognition and government backing. To apply: Visit the Federal Government Printer in Abuja or their state offices.

Submit your affidavit, marriage certificate, and newspaper publication.

Pay the applicable fee and wait for your name to appear in the next available Gazette volume. Gazette publication takes anywhere from two weeks to three months, depending on backlog.

How to Change Your Name After Marriage in Nigeria

5. Begin Updating Your Documents One by One

Once your affidavit and newspaper advert are ready (and Gazette, if needed), start updating your official documents. Here is the order that makes the process faster:

a. Bank Accounts

Visit your bank with: Marriage certificateAffidavitNewspaper publicationValid IDCompleted change-of-name form (issued at the bank)Most Nigerian banks update your name within 24–72 hours. Your new debit card will also bear your updated name.

b. National Identification Number (NIN)

NIMC allows for name updates due to marriage. For this you will need: Original marriage certificate

Affidavit

Newspaper publication

NIN slip

Processing fee (varies by centre) Once updated, your BVN will also be synchronised automatically.

c. Bank Verification Number (BVN)

Although banks update BVN records, you may be required to visit your bank’s BVN desk with: NIN slip (updated)

Marriage certificate

Affidavit

Newspaper publication This is crucial because BVN connects multiple accounts.

d. International Passport

To get a passport with your married name: Visit the Immigration office or apply online

Submit your marriage certificate, affidavit, newspaper publication, and old passport

Your passport will be issued with your new surname Travel tip: It's better to update your passport before booking international flights.

e. Driving Licence

Present your affidavit, marriage certificate, and old licence

Apply for a replacement with updated details

Pay the renewal fee At any FRSC office:

f. Work Records & Professional Licences

Update your name with: Employer HR department

Pension Administrator (very important)

NYSC records, if applicable

Professional bodies (NMA, ICAN, NIPR, NBA, etc.)

g. Academic Certificates (Important Note)

Universities do not change names on old certificates. Instead, they issue verification letters reflecting the new name alongside the original certificates. Always keep your marriage certificate handy for job applications or postgraduate studies.

How Long Does the Name Change Process Take in Nigeria?

The timeline depends on where you live and the offices you visit, but typically: Affidavit – same day

Newspaper publication – same day or next day

Gazette (if needed) – 2–12 weeks

Updating documents – 1–30 days depending on agency With proper planning, you can complete the full transition in 2 to 6 weeks.

Common Challenges Nigerians Face (and How to Avoid Them)

Name Mismatch Across IDsEnsure your new name matches exactly across BVN, NIN, passport, bank accounts, and employment records.

Delays at Government Offices: Visit early in the morning and keep multiple photocopies of all documents.

Gazette Delays: If you need a Gazette urgently (e.g for visa application), apply immediately after swearing your affidavit.

Changing Names on Property Documents: Lawyers may charge legal fees to update land titles, deeds, or tenancy agreements. Negotiate clearly.z

Do You Legally Have to Change Your Name After Marriage in Nigeria?

The answer is no. It is not compulsory under Nigerian law. Marriage does not automatically change your legal name. You may keep your birth name, adopt your spouse's name, or hyphenate. What matters is that whatever name you choose is used consistently across official documents.

Changing your name after marriage in Nigeria is not as complicated as many people assume, once you understand the process. With your marriage certificate, affidavit, and newspaper advert, most institutions will accept your new name without hassle. The key is organisation, consistency, and ensuring every important document reflects the same identity.