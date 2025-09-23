7 ways you might be damaging your hearing — and other hidden risks of going deaf

Hearing loss is often viewed as an issue that only comes with old age, but that is far from the whole picture. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 1.5 billion people (nearly 20 % of the global population) live with hearing loss, and 430 million of them have disabling hearing loss (greater than 35 dB) that warrants rehabilitation.

It is estimated that, unless current trends change, by 2050, there will be 700 million people (one in every ten globally) with disabling hearing loss.

Meanwhile, unsafe listening practices among young people are becoming increasingly dangerous. WHO reports that 1.35 billion young adults (18–34 years) regularly expose themselves to dangerously loud music via personal listening devices and entertainment venues.

These numbers make clear that hearing loss is not just a concern for older people. It’s creeping into younger lives, often because of everyday choices and underlying health issues we ignore.

Below are seven common ways you might be harming your hearing without realising it, along with other risk factors and what you can do to protect yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Listening to Loud Music Through Earphones or Headphones

Streaming platforms, podcasts, and music on the go make headphones almost unavoidable. But prolonged use at high volume can damage the delicate hair cells in your inner ear. Once destroyed, these cells do not regenerate, leading to permanent hearing loss.

Simple fix: Follow the “60/60 rule”. Keep your volume at 60% maximum or lower for no longer than 60 minutes at a stretch. Noise-cancelling headphones are a healthier option since they block background sounds without needing to crank up the volume.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Constant Exposure to Environmental Noise

From blaring car horns to crowded clubs, noise pollution is everywhere. Prolonged exposure, even at moderate levels, gradually wears down your ears. Those who work in noisy environments, such as construction, manufacturing, and airports, are especially at risk.

Simple fix: Use protective gear like earplugs or earmuffs. When possible, take breaks in quieter environments to give your ears time to recover.

3. Ignoring Ear Infections and Medical Conditions

ADVERTISEMENT

An untreated ear infection may seem harmless, but it can cause long-term damage to the inner ear and auditory system. Beyond infections, health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure can affect blood flow to the inner ear, increasing the likelihood of hearing loss.

Some medications, including certain antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and even large doses of aspirin, can also be ototoxic, meaning they harm the ear.

Simple fix: Don’t self-medicate ear infections, and always inform your doctor if you notice ringing, muffled sounds, or dizziness while on medication. Regular medical checkups help catch potential issues early.

4. Using Cotton Buds or Sharp Objects in the Ear

It feels satisfying to “clean” your ears with cotton buds, but this habit often does more harm than good. Cotton swabs tend to push wax deeper into the ear canal, potentially causing blockages or even puncturing the eardrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simple fix: Let your ears clean themselves naturally. Earwax is the body’s protective filter. If you have excessive buildup, use ear drops or visit a professional audiologist for safe removal.

5. Not Giving Your Ears Enough Rest

Just as your muscles need recovery after exercise, your ears require downtime after prolonged exposure to loud noise. Transitioning from a loud concert to a noisy bar, then heading home to a loud TV, keeps your ears under constant strain.

Simple fix: After loud exposure, give your ears at least 12–16 hours of quiet time to recover. Step outside for short breaks when in noisy venues.

6. Skipping Regular Hearing Tests

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people don’t realise they have a problem until hearing loss is severe. That is because changes often happen gradually. By the time you notice constant ringing (tinnitus) or difficulty following conversations, the damage may already be permanent.

Simple fix: Schedule a hearing test once every year or two, especially if you’re over 40, have a family history of hearing loss, or work in noisy environments. Early detection enables quicker interventions, such as the use of hearing aids or lifestyle adjustments.

7. Smoking and Poor Lifestyle Choices

Smoking doesn’t just damage your lungs. It also reduces blood flow to the inner ear, making hearing problems more likely to occur. Poor circulation, resulting from unhealthy diets, obesity, and a lack of exercise, also affects the auditory system. Even excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to hearing decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simple fix: A healthier lifestyle with regular exercise, a balanced diet, and quitting smoking benefits your ears as much as the rest of your body.

Other Major Causes You Should Know

Age (Presbycusis): Gradual, age-related hearing loss is the most common cause of adult hearing decline. Structural components of the ear and auditory pathways degenerate over time. Many people over 60 already show disabling hearing loss, as more than 25% of those older than 60 are affected by disabling hearing loss according to the WHO. Genetics: Certain genes make individuals more susceptible to hearing loss or predispose them to earlier onset. Congenital disabilities may lead to hearing impairment from birth or early childhood. Some mitochondrial mutations (for example, in specific syndromes) include hearing loss as a component. Pregnancy / Congenital Factors: Infections during pregnancy (rubella, cytomegalovirus, etc.), prenatal complications, or genetic factors can cause congenital hearing loss. Even medications used during pregnancy may carry risk. Early detection via newborn hearing screening is crucial. Sudden Trauma / Acoustic Shock: Explosions, deafening blasts, sudden high-decibel events can cause immediate damage. Even a single exposure to deafening sounds (120 dB or higher), such as gunshots, firecrackers, or loud machinery, can cause permanent hearing damage.

Hearing loss is often a gradual, silent, and preventable condition. Many of the risks lie in things we think are normal, such as listening to music, commuting in traffic, and even cleaning our ears.

And when we add to that underlying medical risks like diabetes, hypertension, and genetic predisposition, the threat becomes even greater.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the good news is that you can control this. Simple changes such as turning down the volume, giving your ears periods of quiet, managing blood sugar and blood pressure, avoiding harmful medications when possible, and getting your hearing checked regularly can make a significant difference.