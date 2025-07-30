Getting water trapped in your ear is a common, uncomfortable experience, especially for swimmers, gym-goers, or people who love long, steamy showers. While it usually resolves on its own, that full, muffled feeling can be frustrating and even risky if not properly handled.
Here’s what you need to know about why it happens, how to safely get the water out, and when it might be time to see a doctor.
Why does water get stuck in your ear?
Your ear canal is shaped like a winding tunnel, and when water gets in, it can sometimes become trapped due to the shape of your ear or the presence of earwax. People with narrow ear canals or excessive wax build-up are especially prone to this.
Sometimes, the water stays in because surface tension holds it in place, especially if you tilt your head the wrong way or use earbuds, which can push moisture deeper in.
How to get water out of your ear safely
If you feel that “plugged” sensation or hear sloshing sounds, try these gentle, science-backed methods:
1. Tilt and tug
Lean your head to the side with the affected ear facing downward. Then gently tug on your earlobe in different directions. This can help straighten the ear canal and allow gravity to do the work.
2. Create a vacuum
Press your palm gently against your ear to create a seal, then quickly move your hand back and forth. This can create a light suction effect that may draw out the water.
3. Use the “Valsalva manoeuvre”
Close your mouth, pinch your nose, and gently exhale to “pop” your ears. This can help open the Eustachian tubes and allow trapped water to drain.
4. Try warm air or steam
Use a hairdryer on the lowest heat setting, held at least 30cm away from your ear. The warmth may help evaporate the water. Alternatively, take a warm shower and tilt your head afterwards to release the water.
5. Use over-the-counter ear drops
If you often get water stuck, consider buying drying drops or making your own (a mix of rubbing alcohol and white vinegar). These help evaporate the water and prevent infection.
What not to do
Many people make the mistake of sticking objects into the ear, like cotton buds, bobby pins, or fingers. Don’t.
Doing so can:
Push the water further in
Irritate the ear canal
Cause scratches or damage
Rupture the eardrum in serious cases
Also, avoid pouring oils or homemade concoctions unless advised by a professional. The inside of your ear is delicate. Less is more when it comes to handling it.
When to see a doctor
If water stays trapped in your ear for more than 24–48 hours, or you start experiencing:
Pain or discomfort
Itchiness
Discharge from the ear
Hearing loss
A feeling of pressure
…it could be a sign of an infection, often called swimmer’s ear. In this case, you’ll need antibiotic drops or medical attention to prevent complications.
Prevention tips for next time
If this happens to you often:
Use earplugs or a swim cap during swimming
Dry your ears gently with a towel after showers
Avoid putting earbuds into wet ears
Water in the ear is usually harmless, but it can become painful or even infectious if left untreated. So the next time your ear feels like a water balloon, try a tilt, a tug, or a warm breeze to clear it up.
