Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:
Home

What to Do When Water Gets Stuck in Your Ear

30 July 2025 at 15:24
That squishy feeling in your ear after a swim or shower can be really annoying.
What to do if water gets stuck in your ear [DailyExpress]
What to do if water gets stuck in your ear [DailyExpress]

Getting water trapped in your ear is a common, uncomfortable experience, especially for swimmers, gym-goers, or people who love long, steamy showers. While it usually resolves on its own, that full, muffled feeling can be frustrating and even risky if not properly handled.

Here’s what you need to know about why it happens, how to safely get the water out, and when it might be time to see a doctor.

Why does water get stuck in your ear?

Why does water get stuck in your ear? [Amplifon]

Why does water get stuck in your ear? [Amplifon]

Your ear canal is shaped like a winding tunnel, and when water gets in, it can sometimes become trapped due to the shape of your ear or the presence of earwax. People with narrow ear canals or excessive wax build-up are especially prone to this.

Sometimes, the water stays in because surface tension holds it in place, especially if you tilt your head the wrong way or use earbuds, which can push moisture deeper in.

READ THIS: Why you should never remove wax from your ears

How to get water out of your ear safely

If you feel that “plugged” sensation or hear sloshing sounds, try these gentle, science-backed methods:

1. Tilt and tug

Tilt and tug your ear [HealthDigest]

Tilt and tug your ear [HealthDigest]

Lean your head to the side with the affected ear facing downward. Then gently tug on your earlobe in different directions. This can help straighten the ear canal and allow gravity to do the work.

2. Create a vacuum 

Press your palm gently against your ear to create a seal, then quickly move your hand back and forth. This can create a light suction effect that may draw out the water.

3. Use the “Valsalva manoeuvre”

What to Do When Water Gets Stuck in Your Ear

Close your mouth, pinch your nose, and gently exhale to “pop” your ears. This can help open the Eustachian tubes and allow trapped water to drain.

READ MORE: 5 possible reasons your ears ring and what to do about it

4. Try warm air or steam

Use a hairdryer on the lowest heat setting, held at least 30cm away from your ear. The warmth may help evaporate the water. Alternatively, take a warm shower and tilt your head afterwards to release the water.

5. Use over-the-counter ear drops

Use ear drops [HearingPartners]

Use ear drops [HearingPartners]

If you often get water stuck, consider buying drying drops or making your own (a mix of rubbing alcohol and white vinegar). These help evaporate the water and prevent infection.

READ MORE: Here's how to unblock clogged ears naturally

What not to do

Many people make the mistake of sticking objects into the ear, like cotton buds, bobby pins, or fingers. Don’t.

Doing so can:

  • Push the water further in

  • Irritate the ear canal

  • Cause scratches or damage

  • Rupture the eardrum in serious cases

Also, avoid pouring oils or homemade concoctions unless advised by a professional. The inside of your ear is delicate. Less is more when it comes to handling it.

When to see a doctor

If you notice these signs, it’s important to see a doctor [EverydayHealth]

If you notice these signs, it’s important to see a doctor [EverydayHealth]

If water stays trapped in your ear for more than 24–48 hours, or you start experiencing:

  • Pain or discomfort

  • Itchiness

  • Discharge from the ear

  • Hearing loss

  • A feeling of pressure

…it could be a sign of an infection, often called swimmer’s ear. In this case, you’ll need antibiotic drops or medical attention to prevent complications.

Prevention tips for next time

If this happens to you often:

  • Use earplugs or a swim cap during swimming

  • Dry your ears gently with a towel after showers

  • Avoid putting earbuds into wet ears

Water in the ear is usually harmless, but it can become painful or even infectious if left untreated. So the next time your ear feels like a water balloon, try a tilt, a tug, or a warm breeze to clear it up.

RECENT: Why Nigerians Keep Getting Their Visas Rejected And What to Do About It

Help me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.