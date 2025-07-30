Getting water trapped in your ear is a common, uncomfortable experience, especially for swimmers, gym-goers, or people who love long, steamy showers. While it usually resolves on its own, that full, muffled feeling can be frustrating and even risky if not properly handled. Here’s what you need to know about why it happens, how to safely get the water out, and when it might be time to see a doctor. Why does water get stuck in your ear?

Why does water get stuck in your ear? [Amplifon]

Your ear canal is shaped like a winding tunnel, and when water gets in, it can sometimes become trapped due to the shape of your ear or the presence of earwax. People with narrow ear canals or excessive wax build-up are especially prone to this. Sometimes, the water stays in because surface tension holds it in place, especially if you tilt your head the wrong way or use earbuds, which can push moisture deeper in.

READ THIS: Why you should never remove wax from your ears

How to get water out of your ear safely If you feel that “plugged” sensation or hear sloshing sounds, try these gentle, science-backed methods: 1. Tilt and tug

Tilt and tug your ear [HealthDigest]

Lean your head to the side with the affected ear facing downward. Then gently tug on your earlobe in different directions. This can help straighten the ear canal and allow gravity to do the work. 2. Create a vacuum Press your palm gently against your ear to create a seal, then quickly move your hand back and forth. This can create a light suction effect that may draw out the water. 3. Use the “Valsalva manoeuvre”

Close your mouth, pinch your nose, and gently exhale to “pop” your ears. This can help open the Eustachian tubes and allow trapped water to drain.

READ MORE: 5 possible reasons your ears ring and what to do about it

4. Try warm air or steam Use a hairdryer on the lowest heat setting, held at least 30cm away from your ear. The warmth may help evaporate the water. Alternatively, take a warm shower and tilt your head afterwards to release the water. 5. Use over-the-counter ear drops

Use ear drops [HearingPartners]

If you often get water stuck, consider buying drying drops or making your own (a mix of rubbing alcohol and white vinegar). These help evaporate the water and prevent infection.

What not to do Many people make the mistake of sticking objects into the ear, like cotton buds, bobby pins, or fingers. Don’t. Doing so can: Push the water further in

Irritate the ear canal

Cause scratches or damage

Rupture the eardrum in serious cases Also, avoid pouring oils or homemade concoctions unless advised by a professional. The inside of your ear is delicate. Less is more when it comes to handling it. When to see a doctor

If you notice these signs, it’s important to see a doctor [EverydayHealth]