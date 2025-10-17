Born 28 January 1966 in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson has served as a lawyer, a Representative, a Governor, and is currently the Senator for Bayelsa West, known for transforming education and defending democratic norms.

Who Is Henry Seriake Dickson

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson is a Nigerian politician and lawyer under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), currently representing Bayelsa West in the Senate. He is widely known for his eight years as Governor of Bayelsa State (2012-2020) and more recently for his vocal opposition to unconstitutional emergency powers and his efforts to promote human capital development in the Niger Delta.

Henry Seriake Dickson’s Profile Summary

Full Name Henry Seriake Dickson CON Date of Birth / Age 28 January 1966 / 59 years as of 2025 State of Origin Bayelsa State Local Government Area Sagbama (Toru-Orua) LGA Tribe / Ethnicity Ijaw; also, maternal connections to Ijebu heritage Religion Christian (publicly involved in church and Christian activities) Marital Status Married (Dr Rachael Dickson), plus children, including quadruplets Political Party People's Democratic Party (PDP) Current Position Senator for Bayelsa West (since December 2020; re-elected 2023) Years Active in Politics From at least the early 2000s, held roles: Attorney-General, House of Representatives, Governor, and now Senator Net Worth (Estimated) $133 million

His Early Life and Education

Born on January 28, 1966, in Toru-Orua in Sagbama LGA, Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson grew up in a humble but influential local family (Nanaye Dickson of Orua), with roots in Ijaw culture. He has encouraged education in his family, including supporting his younger brother to obtain a PhD. He began his education at Kolobiriowei Primary School and later earned his West African School Certificate (WASC) from Government Secondary School, Toru-Ebeni. Driven by a passion for justice, Dickson studied Law at Rivers State University of Science and Technology, graduating in 1992, and was called to the Nigerian Bar the following year.

His Career Before Politics

After law school, Dickson joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1994 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent. He left the force to practise law. Worked with SERENA DAVID DOKUBO & CO (1994-1995), then ALUKO & OYEBODE (1995-1996). Later founded his own law firm, Seriake Dickson & Co., operating from Port Harcourt and Yenagoa.

Henry Seriake Dickson’s Political Career

His Entry into Politics

His political involvement began when he held legal and advisory roles; he became Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice of Bayelsa State (2006-2007). In 2007, he was elected to the House of Representatives for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, serving until 2012.

His Major Political Roles

Governor of Bayelsa State: Elected Governor in February 2012, re-elected in 2015; served until February 2020.

During his governorship, he implemented free and compulsory primary and secondary education; built model boarding secondary schools; upgraded tertiary institutions ; established the Education Development Trust Fund; improved teacher training , etc.

Senator for Bayelsa West: Won a bye-election in December 2020, replacing Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo. He was re-elected in February 2023.



Committee Roles & Key Political Stances: He has been chair of the Senate Committee on Ecology / Climate Change. He has taken strong stands, e.g., walking out of the Senate before a vote approving the Rivers State emergency rule, and filed constitutional objections .

His Achievements and Impact

In Bayelsa, education has been transformed: free tuition, boarding school provision, scholarships, and higher ranking in national exams.



Infrastructure, health, roads, teachers’ welfare and rural access improved during his governorship.



As a Senator, he has been a voice for constitutionalism and democracy. Notably opposed to what he describes as an unconstitutional emergency rule in Rivers State.

Henry Seriake Dickson’s Personal Life

He is married to Dr Rachael Dickson (often referred to as First Lady). They have children, including a set of quadruplets (one boy, three girls) born in the United States.



His brother Moses Oruaze Dickson recently became the first PhD degree holder in the family.

Allegations / Investigations

In 2021, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) questioned him over an alleged N17.5 billion of undisclosed assets . Dickson responded that many of his family investments under the Seriake Dickson Trust Incorporated were made between 1996-2012 (before his governorship), that they were declared in various asset declaration forms, and that he provided the necessary documents.

Seriake Dickson’s Net Worth

According to a published list of the top 14 richest men in Bayelsa state, Senator Seriake Dickson, the former governor of Bayelsa State, is said to be worth $133 million. During his governorship, he invested in Bayelsa Investments Development Company (BIDC), Linkage Assurance Company, Four-Power Limited, real estate in the UK, etc. Some sources say those investments have appreciated.

Recent News and Updates (2025)

PDP Internal Crisis / Defections: Governor Douye Diri resigned from the PDP in October 2025, and Dickson hinted at a likely defection to the APC, though he has remained in the PDP. He criticised those leaving the party, calling it political suicide , and stressed the importance of opposition in democracy.



Recognition & Titles: In April 2025, he was honoured with the traditional title “Maga Isan Hausa” by the Emir of Daura. Also, his home constituency youth groups have renewed endorsement for his Senate representation .



Scholarships / Education Grants: Through his Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation , over 1,000 tertiary students benefited from education grants in 2023; also, substantial scholarship awards at Hensard University.

In Summary

Seriake Dickson’s political journey is marked by a steady ascent: from legal practice to local and state leadership, then to the national legislature. His legacy in Bayelsa is particularly strong in education, making primary and secondary education free and compulsory, introducing model boarding schools and tertiary support, and creating institutional frameworks (e.g., the Education Trust Fund). In the Senate, he has carved a reputation as a defender of constitutional process and a voice for his Niger Delta/Ijaw people. Public perception is mixed: many praise his developmental achievements and principled stances; critics raise questions about asset declaration and political debts. What he is best known for is transforming Bayelsa’s education landscape, standing for democratic norms, and