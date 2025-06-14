In the heart of Festac Town, Lagos, Park 23 Basketball Court stands not just as a place to play but as a vibrant symbol of heritage, creativity, and sustained community investment.

For the third consecutive year, Hennessy returns to Park 23 Basketball Court to continue its pledge of maintaining and celebrating this cultural landmark, reaffirming its dedication to social impact through the globally acclaimed initiative: In the Paint.

Launched in 2022, In the Paint reflects Hennessy’s deep commitment to culture, creativity, and community empowerment. By blending the energy of basketball with the transformative power of urban art, the initiative reimagines underutilized public spaces as vibrant arenas of self-expression and unity.

Hennessy Returns to Festac: Sustaining culture, creativity & community through 'In the Paint'

A Legacy of Impact

The journey began at Park 23 Court in Festac, where Nigerian visual artist Osa Seven , himself a former player on the court, transformed the space into a breathtaking tribute to Nigerian heritage. His design featured bold, fluid patterns intertwined with the Benin Queen bronze head, a powerful symbol of legacy, strength, and forward-looking ambition. What began as a beautification project quickly evolved into a symbol of pride for Festac’s youth and a rallying point for community engagement .

Since then, Hennessy has expanded it’s In the Paint initiative across Nigeria, refurbishing basketball courts in VGC, Lagos. In 2024, the project reached Port Harcourt, where KayLion reimagined the E-Bluk Court in Elekahia Housing Estate. Since its launch, in Montreal, Canada,Hennessy in the paint has extended beyond Nigeria, with installations Across Africa. Each court stands as a canvas of empowerment, bearing unique visual identities that reflect the soul of the cities and the stories of their people.

Three Years in Festac: More Than Just Maintenance

Hennessy’s sustained work in Festac marks a true commitment to longevity and consistency, a rarity in many corporate social responsibility efforts. Now in its third year, the brand continues to maintain and renovate the court, ensuring that it remains a safe, inspiring, and functional space for basketball enthusiasts, young creatives, and the broader community.

This continued support goes beyond aesthetics. It sends a clear message: Hennessy is not here for one-off gestures, but for long-term, impactful investment. By keeping the Park 23 court in top condition year after year, the brand nurtures not just physical infrastructure, but also the spirit of community ownership, youth development, and cultural pride.

Art Beyond Galleries

At the heart of In the Paint lies a transformative idea that art doesn’t belong solely in galleries, but flourishes in the spaces where people play, gather, and connect. The courts become open-air museums, where creativity meets functionality, and where art becomes a living part of daily life.

In Nigeria, this initiative has gone beyond paint and pavement. It has sparked conversations, built platforms for emerging talent, and bridged generational gaps through culture. With every brushstroke and slam dunk, Hennessy is inspiring a new narrative—one where brands contribute authentically to the social and creative fabric of African cities.

A Vision for the Future

As Hennessy returns once again to Festac’s Park 23, the brand renews its promise to stand alongside the communities it serves not just with words, but with action. Through In the Paint, Hennessy continues to champion African creativity, foster youth empowerment, and deliver sustainable cultural contributions that leave a legacy.

In Festac, this is more than a basketball court; it’s a symbol of commitment, connection, and the power of creativity to transform communities, one court at a time.

_---_