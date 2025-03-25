Guinness Nigeria Celebrates Great Beer and Great People at St. Patrick's Day Event

Guinness Nigeria, in partnership with Bature Brewery, hosted a vibrant St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday, March 15, 2025. St. Patrick's is a day recognized by the Irish and millions of people all over the world to honor the patron saint of Ireland and celebrate Irish heritage, traditions, and community.

Inspired by the Irish celebration of community and great beer, the event brought together those who share a passion for Guinness, the world's number-one premium stout.

The St. Patrick's Day celebration which was adorned with bright greens and sparkling lights welcomed guests of French, English, Irish, Scottish, and Nigerian nationalities. A significant moment was marked by the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, who, alongside Guinness Nigeria MD, Girish Sharma and Bature Brewery CEO, Kevin Conroy, raised the first goblet of Guinness at the Bature Brewery.

Guests enjoyed a vibrant celebration featuring musical and cultural performances from Irish and Scottish artists (Nate, Colm Conneely, Ronan Kennedy) as well as Nigerian acts (Sunday Okpo & Solemn Sounds, Bendancer, DJ Raybee Browne), all while experiencing the rich heritage and smooth taste of Guinness.

Our partnership with Bature Brewery, Lagos to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is a reflection of the fusion of our Irish roots with our rich Nigerian heritage, said Ife Odedere, Category Lead for Guinness Trademark.

Mayor Esiaba, Head of Beer & Premium Non-Alcoholics for Guinness Nigeria noted that the event provided a valuable opportunity for Guinness to connect with its consumers.

We were thrilled to see such an enthusiastic turnout for the St. Patrick's Day celebration. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, for his ongoing support and presence, as well as to Bature Brewery for their crucial partnership in ensuring the event's success, he said.

The event successfully reinforced Guinness Nigeria's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering a strong connection with its consumers.

