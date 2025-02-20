Ground Zero Reality Show set to premiere on March 16

A new reality show, Ground Zero, which showcases the resilience and determination of Nigerians in their pursuit of success, is set to premiere on March 16

Emmanuel Agbaeze, Chief Executive Officer, 36Media and one of the organizers, disclosed that the show would test participants’ survival skills and entrepreneurial spirit.

He described Ground Zero as a groundbreaking reality show that takes audiences on an intense journey of survival, entrepreneurship and resourcefulness.

This first season follows a single participant who is dropped into an unfamiliar city with absolutely nothing, no money, no contacts, and no resources.

His mission is to earn N1million starting from absolute zero. The participants wouldn’t have any safety nets nor assistance from people he knows.

The participant must rely solely on his skills, creativity and determination to survive and succeed as the show would capture every challenge, setback, and triumph of the participants.

The viewers would be offered a raw and emotional insight into the struggles of making a living from scratch, he said.

Agbaeze further explained that the reality show would display the unique survival skills of the participants noting that their survival depends on their skills and creativity.

The participant is dropped into a city with his clothes, a small backpack with essentials and a mobile phone and he cannot reveal he is part of a reality show or contact anyone he knows.

His survival depends entirely on his skills, creativity and hustle as it is important to note that to make money, he can start a small business, freelance or act as a middleman in business deals and his earnings and losses will be displayed on-screen in real time.

He will also face daily challenges that test his resourcefulness, such as trading a small item for something of higher value or selling a set number of products within 24 hours.

Completing these tasks earns him points, which convert to cash, thereby helping him reach his N1million goal in 30days, he said.

Mr Olukayode Adegbola of Mango Tree Media who is also part of the organisers said that the show taps into themes that resonate deeply with Nigerians.

He also highlighted the show’s educational value stating that it offers practical lessons in business, financial literacy and problem solving.

Many Nigerians face daily economic challenges, making the show’s premise highly relevant to its viewers and it would serve as a motivational tool for them.

The participant’s determination would motivate viewers to think outside the box as the show offers valuable lessons in business, financial literacy and problem solving.

We encourage everyone to watch the show as we guarantee you that nothing can prepare you for this unforgettable journey of grit, hustle, and survival. He stated.

Ground Zero, brought to you by 36 Media in partnership with Mango Tree Media.