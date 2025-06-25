Gov Oyebanji, Fayemi to celebrate Margaret Fagboyo’s impact at 50

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji (BAO) will on Saturday lead an array of dignitaries to honour Ekiti-born development expert, Dr. Margaret Fagboyo, as she marks her 50th birthday in Abuja.



The celebration will be graced by former Governors Kayode Fayemi and Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Ondo First Lady Seun Aiyedatiwa, SGF’s wife Regina Akume, the Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, and Speaker of the Ekiti Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, among others.



Also expected are members of the House of Representatives, CSO leaders, diplomats, and top development experts.



Dr. Fagboyo, a seasoned development practitioner with over two decades of experience, currently serves as Director of Development at the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD).



She previously served as Special Adviser on Development Partnerships and the SDGs to former Governor Fayemi from 2019 to 2023.

“Nigeria Must Embrace Integrity and Inclusion” – Fagboyo

Dr. Margaret Fagboyo. [Facebook]

Reflecting on her vision for Nigeria, Fagboyo told journalists in Abuja that her dream is of a nation that values integrity, inclusion, and opportunity for all.



“I envision a country where institutions work, where justice is blind, and where leadership is driven by integrity, accountability, and a genuine desire to serve, not self,” she said.



“A Nigeria where our diversity becomes our strength, not our division.”



She added, “Young people should be able to dream boldly and achieve greatly without looking beyond our borders. We must prioritize education, invest in healthcare, and harness our vast resources for the common good.”

No Deep Regrets, Just Lessons – Celebrant

