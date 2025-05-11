Nigerians: Adodo’s appointment signals Tinubu’s commitment to youth inclusion

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earned widespread commendation from Nigerians for his transparent and merit-based approach to national appointments, a departure from the accusations of nepotism and favouritism that dogged previous administrations.

Since taking office on May 29, 2023, Tinubu has prioritised inclusivity and competence in selecting officials, according to Engr. Samson Okpe, MD/CEO of Somi Solar and Electricals Limited.

In a congratulatory statement on Amb. Solomon Adodo's appointment to the Board of the North Central Development Commission, Okpe, described Tinubu’s leadership as “objectively fair and youth-oriented.”

“For the first time in Nigeria’s history, the hullabaloo about lopsided appointments, nepotism, and clannishness has died down.

“President Tinubu has shown that his government is inclusive and that he has the interest of Nigerian youths at heart,” said Okpe.

Adodo, the current President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has been widely recognised for his grassroots activism, policy advocacy, and youth mobilisation.

His appointment is seen as a symbolic shift toward youth representation in national governance.

“Under President Tinubu, youths are no longer the leaders of tomorrow — they are leading now,” Okpe emphasised, adding that Adodo’s selection ends the “age-long policy of recycling the old generation into leadership positions.”

Okpe praised Tinubu for recognising Adodo’s commitment to civic engagement, national development, and youth empowerment, calling it “a bold statement that sacrifice, patriotism, and dedication will never go unrewarded.”