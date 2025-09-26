Goldberg to Reward Content Creators at the 2025 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife

Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba civilisation, is ready to host the Olojo Festival from September 25th to 28th, 2025. This historic festival, dedicated to Ogun, the god of iron, is more than a cultural event, it is a celebration of heritage, tradition, and the pride of the Yoruba people. Every year, the streets of Ile-Ife come alive with color, music, dance, and rituals that honor the city’s rich past and its enduring spirit.

Goldberg Lager Beer, the Gold Standard in lager, is proud to join the festivities, standing as atrue companion of culture. For decades, the brand has celebrated moments that bring peopletogether, and the Olojo Festival is the perfect stage to honor the beauty of tradition. By participating, Goldberg not only raises a toast to Yoruba heritage but also celebrates the joy ofcoming together to share unforgettable experiences.

This year, Goldberg is giving content creators in Ile-Ife a unique opportunity to share their Olojo Festival moments with the world. Capture the energy, the colors, the dances, the music, and thesmiles, and share your unique experience on social media. Creators who participate will get the chance to win 1 million naira for the most creative, inspiring, and authentic festival content. Full details and guidelines are available on Goldberg’s official page.

The festival itself promises unforgettable experiences. Guests can enjoy live performances by KSI Malaika at Afeworo Square, opposite the Ooni’s Palace, starting at 5 PM. Frommesmerising cultural displays to exciting giveaways and plenty of ice-cold Goldberg Lager Beer, every moment is a celebration of heritage. The Ooni of Ife, as the guardian of Yoruba traditions, continues to inspire the people of Ile-Ife and all Yoruba citizens, reminding everyone of the importance of unity, pride, and the preservation of culture.

Kunle Aroyehun, Senior Brand Manager of Goldberg Lager Beer, shared:

The Olojo Festival is a beautiful reminder of where we come from and the traditions that makeus proud. Goldberg is excited to celebrate this moment with the people of Ile-Ife and to see thefestival through the eyes of content creators. We can’t wait to experience your stories andcreativity, and to raise a toast to the golden spirit of Yoruba tradition.

As Ile-Ife prepares to light up with culture and celebration, Goldberg invites everyone, locals, visitors, and creators alike, to join in the festival, celebrate tradition, and share the moments that make Olojo truly unforgettable.

Don’t forget to follow @goldberg_ng for contest details, updates, and festival highlights.