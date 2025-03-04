Get Ready for the Ultimate Fitness Party with Oriflame, Ekemini Ekerette a.k.a Kemen, Kunle Remi, and Venita Akpofure!

After eight exhilarating and transformative weeks of fitness, nutrition, and wellness at the Oriflame Wellosophy BootCamp 2.0, Oriflame Nigeria is thrilled to invite you to the highly anticipated Wellosophy Fitness Party — a high-energy celebration of health, beauty, and empowerment!

Packed with heart-pumping workouts, expert wellness tips, and the opportunity to mingle with celebrity influencers. This event will redefine your fitness journey.

So, are you ready to break a sweat, have fun, and get inspired by some of the biggest names in fitness and wellness? Mark your calendars for the most electrifying fitness experience of the year!

Join us at the Wellosophy Fitness Party, happening on March 8th, 2025, at the Podium Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

Why You Can’t Miss This Event?

This isn’t just another fitness session; it’s a full-blown celebration of health, beauty, and empowerment.

Whether you’re an avid fitness enthusiast or simply looking for a fun way to stay active, the Wellosophy Fitness Party promises something for everyone. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Celebrity Workouts & Coaching with top fitness influencers and trainers.

Exclusive Health & Beauty Insights from industry experts about nutrition, skincare, and overall wellness.

Powerful Brand Partnerships – This event is made possible by our incredible sponsors, all dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle. From leading tech innovators and top nutrition brands to sports apparel leaders, infotainment brands and hospitality experts, they’ll be there with exclusive offers, exciting demos, and special surprises!

Exciting Giveaways & Freebies – Get the chance to win amazing prizes, sample premium health and beauty products, and take home exclusive event goodies.

Meet the Celebrity Influencers and Sponsors

This fitness party is all about connection, fun, and inspiration — so get ready to meet some of your favorite fitness icons!

The Workout Rush will be championed by Kemen, a renowned fitness coach and lifestyle influencer and your favourites, Kunle Remi, a popular actor and fitness enthusiast, and Venita Akpofure, a television personality and wellness advocate, will be bringing their A-game to this exciting party.

Our Incredible Sponsors

The Wellosophy Fitness Party will also be graced by our amazing sponsors, who are committed to making a positive impact on your health and wellness journey. Join us in celebrating:

Nike – Leading the way in sports apparel and fitness innovation.

Tecno – Bringing the latest in cutting-edge technology to keep you connected.

Lagos Continental Hotel – Offering the best in hospitality for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation.

City FM – Infotainment at its best, keeping you in the loop with the latest happenings.

Amel Susan – Elevating your beauty and skincare routine to match your fitness lifestyle.

So Fresh – Providing fresh, healthy, and nutritious products to fuel your body.

Event Details

Here’s everything you need to know:

Date: 8th March 2025

Location: The Podium Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos State

Time:

9:00 AM: Workout Rush

2:30 PM: Play Connect

We’re bringing the energy, fun, and empowerment that you need to level up your fitness journey. Whether you’re coming for the workouts, the wellness tips, or the chance to connect with like-minded people, this event is one you won’t want to miss!

RSVP Now!

Don’t miss out on the most electrifying fitness event of the year! Spots are limited, and excitement is building fast, so make sure you secure your spot by clicking here to RSVP.

It’s time to get ready, break a sweat, and make lasting memories. See you on March 8th at The Podium Event Centre, Lekki — the ultimate fitness party awaits!