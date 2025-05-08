From Property Talks to #CrewNightsOut: Grant’s Lights Up the Unleashed After-Party with exceptional experiences

As the curtains closed on the final day of the Unleashed 4 Takeover 3.0 conference that took place on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos, Grant’s Whisky took the spotlight at the Gala and Awards Night After-Party — creating a vibrant close to a day filled with conversations on innovation, leadership, and progress in Africa’s property sector and awarding its key role players in the industry.

This edition of Unleashed 4 Takeover, themed “NextGen Nation Builders: Youthful Impact, Limitless Possibilities,” gathered industry professionals, government officials, and young trailblazers. As the official sponsor of the After-Party, Grant’s activated its Crew Nights Out initiative — celebrating authentic connections and shared moments through an evening that fused style, sound, teamwork work and community spirit.

Guests came dressed to impress in their tailored tuxedos, Kaftans, to stunning gowns, and they made the most of it at the multiple Grant’s media walls stationed across the venue, capturing stylish memories and soaking in the festive atmosphere. They enjoyed Grant’s cocktails and were entertained by a line-up that included DJ Casper Sandra, live boys band; Alternate Sound, and popular music artist Shoday, who brought the night to a close.

Attendees included notable figures such as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Minister of Youth Development - Engr. Olawande Emmanuel Ayodele, Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hon. Desmond Elliot – Member, Lagos State House of Assembly and other key leaders from real estate, fintech, and the creative industry.

As a brand rooted in bringing people together and fostering relationships, Grant’s continues to champion unforgettable gatherings — where conversations flow, glasses clink, and real connections are made. To stay updated on upcoming events, follow @crewsnightng on Instagram. Want to create intimate moments with your crew at home? Grab a bottle of Grant’s Whisky from your nearest retail store or shop online via trusted vendors.

About Grant’s Whisky:

Often referred to simply as Grant’s, is a well-known Scottish blended whisky brand that has been in production since 1887 in Scotland. Over the years, Grant's has released several different expressions and variants to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences. The full range includes Grant's Triple Wood Blended Scotch whisky, Ale Cask, Sherry Cask, the Triple Wood 12-year-old, and the 18- & 25-year-old whiskies.