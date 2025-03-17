7 Smart ways to reduce transport costs in Nigeria’s busy cities

Rising fuel expenses and heavy traffic in urban Nigeria have forced many commuters to reexamine their travel habits.

With limited infrastructure and increasing demand, individuals and businesses are adopting practical measures to lower daily transport costs. The focus is on making informed decisions, utilizing available resources, and planning journeys more efficiently. The strategies below provide steps for reducing expenses while maintaining mobility in busy cities.

These approaches not only ease financial pressure but also contribute to a smoother, more predictable daily commute, fostering improved urban living conditions.

1) Use Public Transportation

Regular use of buses and trains can substantially lower personal travel expenses. Leveraging reliable transit networks reduces fuel use, minimizes vehicle maintenance costs, and eases the burden on overcrowded roads. Effective use of scheduled routes helps maintain consistent travel times and improves overall efficiency.

2) Carpooling

Coordinating rides with colleagues, neighbors, or friends traveling the same route helps share fuel expenses and decrease the number of vehicles on busy streets. Organized carpooling not only reduces individual costs but also contributes to lower traffic congestion and benefits the environment through reduced emissions.

ALSO READ: How Nigerians are hustling through rising transport costs

3) Embrace Micromobility Options

For short-distance travel, alternatives such as bicycles and electric scooters offer cost-effective solutions. These options provide quick navigation through tight urban spaces and avoid the pitfalls of heavy traffic, reducing both travel time and fuel expenditure while promoting a healthier lifestyle.

4) Plan Trips and Avoid Peak Hours

Strategic scheduling can make a big difference. Planning journeys during off peak times minimizes time spent in gridlock and lowers fuel wastage. Detailed route planning, with consideration for less congested roads, further reduces delays and helps optimise travel costs.

5) Choose Fuel Efficient Vehicles

Opting for vehicles with high fuel efficiency or those powered by alternative energy sources cuts running costs significantly. Regular maintenance such as timely servicing and proper tire care ensures vehicles operate at optimal efficiency, resulting in lower fuel consumption and extended vehicle lifespan.

6) Leverage Real Time Traffic Information

Using navigation apps that provide current traffic data helps in selecting the fastest, least congested routes. Access to real time information allows commuters to avoid delays, reduce idle time, and decrease overall fuel consumption, making daily travel more predictable and cost effective.

7) Adopt Flexible Work Arrangements

Encouraging remote work or staggered work hours can drastically reduce travel during rush times. When fewer vehicles are on the road during busy periods, overall fuel costs drop and the urban transport system experiences a smoother flow, ultimately benefiting both employees and employers.