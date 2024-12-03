Sowore reacts to EFCC's seizure of 753 Abuja duplexes linked to Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been accused of withholding crucial information following the forfeiture of 753 duplexes in Abuja, a seizure described as the largest in the agency’s history.

Activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has criticised the anti-graft agency for not revealing the identity of the estate's owner, believed to be a former top government official.

Sowore’s criticism came shortly after the EFCC announced on Monday, December 2, that Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court had ordered the final forfeiture of an estate measuring 150,500 square metres at Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja, to the federal government.

The EFCC described the estate, which consists of 753 duplexes and other apartments, as the "single largest asset recovery" since its inception in 2003.

However, the commission's statement referred to the estate owner only as a "former top brass of the government."

Taking to Facebook, Sowore expressed frustration over the EFCC’s reluctance to name the alleged culprit, contrasting it with the commission’s swift disclosure of suspects in smaller fraud cases.

“What is the name of the ‘former top brass’ with 753 duplexes seized by the EFCC in Abuja?” Sowore queried.

He accused the EFCC of double standards, adding, “If it is Yahoo boys, they will line laptops and Nokia phones in front of them and send their photos globally even before their trial commences. The same EFCC is now AFRAID of BIG Thieves!”

Sowore Allegedly Exposes EFCC, Emefiele

Sowore, who was not pleased with the EFCC withholding the identity of the seized properties, alleged that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is the unnamed owner of the forfeited estate.

This revelation has added another layer to Emefiele's mounting legal troubles. He is already facing charges, including allegations of corruption linked to the controversial naira redesign policy, before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

The EFCC clarified that the forfeiture order was secured under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006, and Section 44 (2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Justice Onwuegbuzie ruled that the estate was “reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities” and, therefore, must be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

The commission added that the ruling followed an interim forfeiture order obtained on November 1, 2024.

EFCC stated, “The forfeiture of the asset is an important modality of depriving the suspect of the proceeds of the crime.”

Public Reactions and Transparency Concerns

Sowore’s remarks have reignited debates about the EFCC’s transparency in high-profile cases. Many Nigerians share his concerns, questioning why the commission has not named the individual behind the vast estate.

Critics argue that such omissions undermine public trust in anti-corruption efforts.

Meanwhile, Emefiele’s legal battles continue to unfold, with observers closely watching how the alleged link to the forfeited estate might affect his defence.

If confirmed, the association could mark a significant blow to the former CBN governor, who has faced growing scrutiny since leaving office.

The EFCC's historic recovery raises important questions about accountability and the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

While the seizure demonstrates the agency’s capacity to tackle large-scale financial crimes, the lack of transparency regarding the case's key players casts a shadow over its accomplishment.