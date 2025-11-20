What “Costume Art” Could Look Like on the Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events in the world of fashion, and the theme for next year is on for the books. The theme "Costume Art" is inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's vast collection and the connection between clothing and the human form; the 2026 Met Gala will take place on May 4.

Running from 10 May 2026, to January 10, 2027, the exhibition will present historical and contemporary garments alongside sculptures, paintings, and objects spanning five centuries. Historical and contemporary garments, including a padded Rei Kawakubo for Comme des Garçons garment next to a photograph from German artist Hans Bellmer showing a similarly bulbous shape, will feature in the exhibition alongside a classical Greek sculpture with a Fortuny gown from the 1920s that replicates the colour and fabrication of the garment depicted in the late 5th-century work.

As Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, puts it, the idea animating this theme is that "no matter which gallery you're perusing in the world-famous museum, you'll be exploring the relationship between clothing and the human form."

This is a theme that's sure to really inspire designers and celebrities alike as they push the envelope of fashion to create show-stopping looks.

The Red Carpet

The red carpet is always a highlight at the Met Gala , and next year will be no exception. We expect to see a lot of creative, art-inspired poses and a healthy dose of drama and glamour. Saint Laurent, the label behind the exhibition, is bound to dominate the red carpet.

The sleek and modern nature of the brand suggests that there will be plenty of edgy, body-conscious designs. The theme is all about the body, so we can assume we'll see it in full display on the museum steps.



Here's what we think we'll see on the carpet.

So, who can we expect to see pulling off these show-stopping looks? For this year’s Met Gala, we had some fashion-forward moments and looks from celebrities like Zendaya, Diana Ross.

2025 Met Gala, Zendaya. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya delivered one of the standout looks of the night, stepping onto the carpet in a sharp white three-piece Louis Vuitton suit designed by Pharrell Williams. With a wide-brimmed hat and clean tailoring that nodded to classic zoot-suit dandyism, she set the tone for how modern, polished, and historically grounded the theme could look.

Janelle Monae, Met Gala

Janelle Monáe followed with her signature boldness, wearing a custom Thom Browne deconstructed pinstripe suit split between black-and-white and red. The top hat, monocle, and “ethical tequila diamond” brooch elevated her outfit into full theatrical storytelling, reinforcing her long-standing mastery of blending performance, heritage, and fashion in one visual.

Janelle Monae, Met Gala

Rihanna, always a red-carpet disruptor, made headlines again, this time while confidently pregnant. She arrived in a Marc Jacobs pinstripe suit that highlighted her baby bump and paired it with a dramatic, wide-brimmed hat.

2025 Met Gala, Rihanna. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her look balanced strength, sensuality, and tailoring precision, proving she remains one of fashion’s most fearless interpreters.

2025 Met Gala stairs, Teyana Taylor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor added even more depth to the evening’s theme, collaborating with Ruth E. Carter for a powerful three-piece suit topped with a velvet cape embroidered with “Harlem Rose.” Bold, textural, and unapologetically rooted in cultural pride, her ensemble was a visual tribute to style as storytelling.

And then came Diana Ross, whose return to the Met Gala after decades became a moment unto itself. Wearing a custom Ugo Mozie gown with an 18-foot train embroidered with the names of her children and grandchildren, she brought legacy, glamour, and emotional resonance to the carpet in a way only she could. With these unforgettable interpretations of Black tailoring and identity shaping last year’s Met Gala, the bar has been set high.

Looking at the past Met Galas, some celebrities have stayed consistent with serving looks and character at the same time. For its theme in 2018, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,, Rihanna served up a priestesshood moment. The rhinestone-encrusted minidress with a matching coat and hat was made by none other than John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

And in 2023, for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” presentation, she wore a camellia-adorned number by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, paying homage to the Chanel brides Karl Lagerfeld showcased throughout his collections at the 2023 Met Gala. Rihanna isn’t the only one known to serve looks at the Met Gala. Under the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme in 2022, Janelle Monáe interpreted it with a black-and-silver gown and a headpiece that evoked a futuristic, gilded‑glamour aesthetic.

Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala, In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala, In America: An Anthology of Fashion

For the Karl Lagerfeld theme in 2023, Monáe wore a layered ludic outfit: a black/white Thom Browne outer overcoat, a cat‑shaped accessory referencing Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, and an underlayer revealing sheer and crystals.

Reflecting on past Met Galas, it’s clear each year has taken fashion in fresh, exciting directions, offering clues about what 2026 might hold. Back in 2025, with the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the focus was all about the sharp elegance of Black dandyism. Then, in 2024, the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” shifted the focus to a more delicate, preservation-focused vibe. The dress code, “The Garden of Time,” inspired whimsical gowns and nature-inspired designs.

In 2023, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” was a significant tribute to one of fashion’s most influential figures. Stars paid homage to Lagerfeld’s signature black-and-white colour scheme, high collars, sleek lines, and his incredible work over the years with Chanel, Fendi, and Chloé. Together, these themes form the perfect prelude to 2026’s exploration of the relationship between clothing and the human form.

With the body as both blueprint and medium, next year’s Met Gala has the potential to merge structure, storytelling, and anatomy in ways more daring and artistic than ever before. The Met Gala is always exciting, but next year's theme is really going to change the pace. Focusing on the relationship between clothes and the human form, we can surely expect a night full of show-stopping fashion that will be as artistic as it will be daring.